The Detroit Lions are coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign, having finished 9-8 and in last place in the NFC North after capturing back-to-back division titles the previous two seasons.

With that said, Dan Campbell’s squad will possess the NFL's sixth-easiest schedule in 2026, based on last year's win-loss records. Detroit’s opponents, in fact, had a win-loss percentage of just .467.

Campbell & Co. will play seven games against playoff teams from last season and eight games against teams that had a winning record in 2025.

Additionally, per usual, the Lions will play their three division rivals – Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago – once at home and once on the road. The NFC North will face all four teams in both the NFC South and the AFC East this upcoming season, too.

By finishing in last place in the NFC North last season, Detroit's 2026 schedule will include contests with the cellar-dwellers from the AFC South (Tennessee), the NFC East (N.Y. Giants) and the NFC West (Arizona).

The Lions’ week-by-week matchups are set to be officially revealed as part of the NFL's televised schedule release Thursday (May 14) at 8 p.m. EST.

Yet, because of schedule leaks, we do already know who Detroit will play in Week 2 (the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football) and in Week 10 in Germany (the New England Patriots).

In addition, we do also know who the Lions will face at both Ford Field and on the road in 2026.

Home games: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, New England, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, N.Y. Giants.

Road games: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Miami, Arizona.

Here is my stab at predicting who Detroit will play on a weekly basis this upcoming season.

Week 1: vs. N.Y. Jets

Week 2: at Buffalo Bills

Week 3: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 4: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: at Carolina Panthers

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: vs. N.Y. Giants

Week 10: vs. New England Patriots in Germany

Week 11: at Packers

Week 12 (Thanksgiving): vs. Chicago Bears

Week 13: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 15: at Miami Dolphins

Week 16: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 17: at Bears

Week 18: vs. Vikings

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