10 Takeaways From Detroit Lions 2026 Schedule Reveal

The Detroit Lions' 2026 schedule was officially revealed Thursday.

Though the Lions have long known their opponents for the upcoming campaign, Thursday's announcement made their journey official. If they are to earn their third NFC North title in four years, they now know the path they'll have to travel to do so.

Here are 10 takeaways from the Lions' 2026 schedule after it was officially revealed.

Moderate difficulty

In terms of the winning percentage of their opponents in 2025, the Lions have the easiest schedule in the NFL. They will play seven total games against teams that made the postseason a year ago, including two apiece against their divisional foes Chicago and Green Bay.

Other teams who made the postseason that are on the Lions' schedule include the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. All three of those games will be away from home, including the Patriots game being played overseas in Munich.

Visitors for new stadium debut

The Lions will have a big task ahead of them in Week 2, as they will be the first road team to play in the Buffalo Bills' new stadium. Detroit will play the Bills in primetime on Thursday Night Football for what will be the first regular season game in New Highmark Stadium's history.

Detroit and Buffalo both boast high-powered offenses, and this matchup appears to be one of the most exciting on the early season slate. With the charged-up primetime atmosphere and the passionate fan base the Bills have, this will no doubt be a big challenge for Detroit early in the year.

Standalone staples

The Lions will be featured in four primetime games this year, starting with their trip to Buffalo. Their next primetime game comes two weeks later, as they take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.

Detroit also has an intriguing Sunday Night Football showdown with the Vikings in Week 15. Minnesota signed former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and could be a team to watch in what is a very competitive NFC North.

Detroit finishes its currently listed slate of primetime games in Week 16 on Monday Night Football against the Giants, though the NFL's flex-scheduling procedure could result in them potentially adding more down the line at some point in the season.

Most challenging stretch

The Lions will have an opportunity to stake their claim at the division title directly in the final four weeks of the season. In what is their most challenging stretch on the entire schedule, they will have to travel to all three division foes within the final four weeks of the year.

Detroit starts this stretch with a road game at the Minnesota Vikings in primetime. Then, after another primetime game at home against the Giants for their final game at Ford Field, they will play the Bears and the Packers to close the year.

Both of those games will be outdoor games, and in January the elements could create challenges. While it will no doubt be difficult to play in all three division road environments late in the year, it also sets up an opportunity for the team to be battle tested if they're able to get back to the playoffs.

This year will mark the second straight year and the third time under Dan Campbell where the Lions will play three of their last four on the road. It's the first time since the 2021 Washington Football Team where a team will play three road divisional games within their final four games.

Week 6 bye

This year, the Lions have drawn a bye week in the first third of the season. While it will be good for the team to get an early break after three road games and a pair of primetime games, it sets up 12 uninterrupted games to close the year.

Most notably, there is a stretch of three games in 11 days that will test the team's resolve. Additionally, the lack of a break in that 12-game stretch will really put pressure on them to stay healthy late into the season.

Detroit shares a bye with Minnesota, as those two teams have the earliest byes in the division. Chicago's bye is in Week 10, while the Packers have their bye in Week 11.

Mark your calendars pic.twitter.com/uZP6ECbXYr — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 14, 2026

AFC Champs in Germany

The Lions have officially drawn the New England Patriots for their international game. It will be the first time the Lions have played overseas in over a decade, and the first time they'll suit up in Germany.

Detroit has one of the most popular players in the NFL with German roots, as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's mother hails from the region. As a result, it should be an exciting opportunity for the team to showcase their abilities in an international setting against the reigning AFC Champions.

Mild travel slate

The Lions will have to make the trip to Germany, which will put plenty of miles on their travel itenirary for the upcoming season. However, as a whole the Lions will have a road schedule that is around the middle of the pack in the league.

Officially, the Lions will travel 18,958 miles throughout the 2026 season. This ranks 15th in the league. Aside from the trip to Germany, the Lions will also have lengthy trips south to Arizona and Miami.

However, Arizona will be the farthest west the Lions travel as they avoid trips to Seattle and Los Angeles this season. Buffalo will be the farthest eastern trip the team makes with trips to Carolina and Atlanta also on the docket outside of the division.

Turkey day showdown

The Lions' Thanksgiving opponent for the 2026 season is the Chicago Bears. It will be a reunion between Campbell and his former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. In Johnson's first year as coach of the Bears, he led the team to the NFC North title but the Lions swept the two meetings between the teams.

They will be looking to avoid a second-straight loss after falling to the Green Bay Packers on the holiday last season. All-time, the Lions are 38-46-2 on Thanksgiving.

Detroit has won on Thanksgiving just twice since 2016, with their most recent win coming in 2024 over the Bears

Old friends return

Ben Johnson won't be the only former Lions assistant returning to Ford Field as a head coach. Aaron Glenn will also come back to the home of the Lions for the first time as head coach of the New York Jets.

It will be an intriguing matchup, as the Jets have a new look offensively headlined by the addition of Geno Smith via trade as the team's quarterback. Glenn is looking to bounce back after a difficult season in which the Jets finished 3-14.

Detroit will also open the season against the New Orleans Saints, where Campbell spent five years as an assistant coach, at Ford Field. Kellen Moore, the Saints' second-year coach, spent three years with the Lions as a backup quarterback from 2012-14.

Tough November draw

The Lions will have a tough stretch as the calendar turns to November. Notably, they will play three games in 11 days starting with their international game in Munich against New England. That stretch will also include a game the following Sunday and wrap up on Thanksgiving against the Bears.

Between those bookend games, the Lions have a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit and Tampa Bay have had some battles over the last three years, with the Lions taking three of the last four meetings including in the Divisional Round.

The Buccaneers will also be coming off a bye in that game, while the Lions will have to get ready for their matchup on the heels of their international travel.

At the conclusion of that stretch, however, they will have extended rest before their next game on Dec. 6 at the Atlanta Falcons.