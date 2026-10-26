Lions Injury Update Confirms Star Avoided Serious Issue

The Detroit Lions secured a massive divisional win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Playing their first divisional opponent of the season, the Lions overcame some mistakes and were ultimately able to earn a hard-fought 20-17 victory over the Packers to advance to 4-2 on the season.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs played a pivotal part in the victory, notchng 116 rushing yards on 29 carries. The dynamic running back played a key part on the final drive, as he converted the final third-down to cement the win.

On that game-sealing run, however, Gibbs landed awkwardly trying to slide onto the turf inbounds to keep the clock running and prevent the Packers from getting the ball back. Though the landing wasn't smooth, head coach Dan Campbell stated that he should be okay during his postgame press conference.

"We got him checked. He should be good. That's that whole, is it really worth going down?" Campbell said. "Or should he just go score? Sometimes I question that. Maybe he should've just (scored). But, all good. That's a good win."

Gibbs had slid to the turf two plays prior, on first-down, two yards short of the chains. This was done in an effort to maintain the running clock, but it nearly backfired after the Lions jumped resulting in a five-yard penalty.

However, on third-and-6, quarterback Jared Goff pitched the ball to Gibbs who burst around the left side before sliding after getting the first down. This allowed the Lions to run the clock all the way down to one second before taking a timeout to set up Jake Bates' game-winning field goal.

Campbell's update is a sigh of relief for Detroit, as Gibbs is one of the team's most dynamic talents and one of the league's best running backs. Signed to a three-year contract extension in the offseason, the Alabama product is off to another strong start through six games in 2026.

Detroit's offseason saw the team deal David Montgomery, who was Gibbs' counterpart in the backfield, to the Houston Texans and cement Gibbs as their top running back moving forward. This has come with an increased workload for him, as he has had at least 20 touches in five of the team's six games.

Up to this point, Gibbs has notched 620 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns, with seven on the ground and two as a receiver. Sunday's game against the Packers marked the first one this year where Gibbs was kept out of the end-zone.