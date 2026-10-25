The Detroit Lions were only able to win two of their six division games last season. With how important it is to thrive in division play, the game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 was another test in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL

Detroit's offense has been tasked with carrying a defense that has many question marks. One aspect of the offense that has been successful has been Jared Goff executing play-action passes.

“I think just from his standpoint, one of the things that makes him so elite in that is his process. It's uncomfortable and you don't do it a ton in college anymore where you turn your back to the defense," said Drew Petzing. "You have to take in a ton of information pre-snap, and you have to know where your eyes need to go and who you need to locate on their side of the ball and on our side of the ball. And I think that's a huge part of the action game.

"He's done it at such a high level that I think even when that happens, he's able to calibrate quickly, figure out what's going on and make the proper decision almost every time. And that's really one of the main reasons I think he's excelled in that area.”

Turnovers were a factor in this contest, as Detroit allowed Green Bay back in the game late in the second-quarter and early in the second half.

After 60 minutes of action, Detroit was able to take advantage late of multiple personal foul calls and mistakes from the Packers, advancing their record to 4-2.

Here are the takeaways from the Lions' 20-17 victory.

Lions' offense starts fast

Detroit's offense quickly took advantage of an early error by the Packers. After winning the opening coin toss, the Lions chose to defer.

Green Bay was able to march into the red zone, but were not able to punch it in to the end zone. A delay of game penalty forced the Packers to back up five yards, which proved to be costly, as kicker Trey Smack missed an easy field goal try.

Detroit quickly marched down the field for an opening touchdown. Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams early in the game.

The speedy wideout capped off the six-play, 80-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown reception.

It was only the second touchdown for the Lions in the first quarter this season, and the first since Jahmyr Gibbs opened the regular season with a one-yard score against the Saints in Week 1.

29 straight games for Goff with TD pass! JAMO pic.twitter.com/9oABAir9TW — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) October 25, 2026

Jack Campbell lost in coverage was costly

The Packers quickly tied the game, with Jordan Love leading his team on a 12-play, 74-yard scoring drive to answer Detroit's opening scoring drive.

Tight end Tucker Kraft proved to be difficult to coverage, as he secured a key fourth-down reception on the Packers second drive for a gain of 22 yards.

With the Packers in the red zone, Jack Campbell fell in coverage and Kraft took advantage. Love scrambled and connected with the talented tight end on a 14-yard touchdown.

Through their first two possessions, Green Bay secured six first-downs and were 2-for-5 on third-down.

Cade Mays' Return Hurts Lions

Green Bay moved deep into Detroit territory midway through the second quarter, but a huge tackle for loss by cornerback D.J. Reed forced a turnover on downs inside Detroit's red-zone. The Lions would then go on a lengthy drive and looked poised to extend their lead before the half.

Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown multiple times, and the veteran passer surpassed 200 passing yards before halftime. On second-and-10 from the Green Bay 12-yard line with :30 seconds to play, however, Detroit's fortunes changed for the worse.

Jahmyr Gibbs took a handoff for a short gain, but ran into center Cade Mays at the end of his run and the ball was jarred loose. The friendly fire resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Green Bay, ending the Lions' drive and sending the game to halftime with Detroit leading 10-7.

Disaster would strike again on Detroit's first drive of the second half. Mays, who was playing in his first game with the organization after a wrist injury sent him to injured reserve in training camp, had a botched snap exchange with Goff that resulted in another Packers recovery to start the third quarter.

The second fumble would have dire consequences, as the Packers took advantage of the short field and scored on a 25-yard touchdown from Love to Josh Jacobs.

Lions fail to convert on key fourth-down in third-quarter

The Packers were called for a couple of penalties that assisted the Lions keep their offensive drive alive in the third-quarter.

Linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. was called for roughing the passer and cornerback Brandon Cisse.

Campbell, similar to LaFleur earlier in the game, decided to go for it on fourth-down deep in the red zone. Unfortunately, Cisse pushed Williams out of bounds in the back of the end zone, keeping the score at 17-14.

Controversial decision in fourth-quarter

In the second half, Goff narrowly avoided tossing an interception, as the Packers defenders were not able to haul in passes that could have been picked off.

Green Bay was able to tie the score at 17-17.

With the football midway through the fourth-quarter, Campbell decided to go for it again on fourth-down, but this time deep in their own territory.

The Packers defense stuffed Gibbs, forcing a turnover on downs. The Packers failed to capitalize, as Smack missed a 35-yard field goal that was blocked partially by defensive end DJ Wonnum.

Quick hitters

1.) Rookie Keith Abney dropped a third-down interception in the end zone after a throwaway toss by Love.

2.) Goff passed Derek Carr (41,245) for the third-most passing yards through 11-career seasons in NFL history.

3.) Lions fan Cody DeLorenzo completed a 313-mile ultramarathon run for charity from Lambeau Field in Green Bay to Ford Field in Detroit with the game ball. The organization rewarded him with two Super Bowl tickets.

4.) After the Lions took the lead in the third-quarter, Khalil Dorsey and D.J. Reed both made plays on deep shots forcing a three-and-out for the Packers.

5.) Brian Branch earned his first interception of the 2026 season to end a Packers drive early in the fourth quarter.

6.) Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw injured his ankle and was listed as questionable to return in the fourth quarter.

7.) The Lions drove 71 yards in 10 plays to win the game, with kicker Jake Bates knocking through a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions the win.