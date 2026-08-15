Lions RB3 Competition Grows With Latest Training Camp Signing

The Detroit Lions have added another option to their running back room.

On Friday, the Lions signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams, according to reports. This adds another veteran option in the running back room, as Williams becomes the most experienced option on the roster at the position.

Williams entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019 out of Texas A&M. Throughout his career, he has predominately worked as a return specialist or special teams option.

His most productive season as a running back came in 2020, when he notched 26 carries for 157 yards. In his career, he has 72 carries for 343 yards. He has yet to record his first career rushing touchdown.

Williams has also gotten some work out of the backfield as a pass-catcher, as he has caught 23 passes for 129 yards. The Texas A&M product is expected to enter the competition for the third running back spot on Detroit's roster.

In college, Williams was a huge part of the Aggies offense. He recorded 1,760 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for Texas A&M in 2018, his final collegiate season.

Williams spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bengals, before joining the Los Angeles Chargers prior to last season. He was eventually cut by the Chargers midway through the 2025 campaign, and finished the year with the Cleveland Browns.

His value and experience on special teams could be valuable for the Lions, and help him stand out on his quest to make the roster. Williams has played 966 special teams snaps, and 384 offensive snaps in his career.

Detroit has dealt with some injuries at the position throughout the start to training camp, including Sione Vaki and Isiah Pacheco. Vaki is dealing with a broken nose and an eye injury, while Pacheco could miss the entire preseason with a sprained MCL.

Currently, Jacob Saylors could be the top option for the third spot amongst the active options, while Vakie is expected to be on the roster for his special teams value as well. In the preseason opener Thursday night against the Bengals, Saylors recorded eight carries for 55 yards.

They also had to deal with the absence of star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who elected to hold-in and not participate at the start of training camp practices while awaiting a new contract. Gibbs signed the new deal last week and has since returned to practice.