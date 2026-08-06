Pressure on Lions Extending Jahmyr Gibbs Just Got Ratcheted Up a Notch

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has built up some goodwill after he donned pads and appeared at the teams Allen Park Performance Center to join his teammates for the first time.

The former first-round pick only took reps during the walkthrough portion of practice and did not participate in team periods. He was observed working off to the side with a team trainer.

After Jonathan Taylor inked his new deal to remain with the Indianapolis Colts, there is growing pressure to get the former first-round pick signed to a new lucrative contract extension.

After one week of camp, Gibbs has yet to be a full participant at practice.

While it is not expected that Gibbs will fall drastically behind, he is missing out on reps in Drew Petzing's offense.

Isiah Pacheco and Jacob Saylors have been productive in Gibbs' absence. Unfortunately, Sione Vaki is now out injured after suffering a broken nose at practice.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off About Jahmyr Gibbs Not Being Signed Yet

What Lions think of backup running backs

Dan Campbell was asked about the progress Saylors has made this summer earlier this week. Formerly a UFL contributor prior to landing with the Lions, Saylors carved a role for himself on special teams last year returning kicks.

"He knows the system and he's a smart guy. He's conscientious," said Campbell. "And, so that's always going to help when you come into camp and you're like, 'All right man, now I know why we're doing what we're doing, what we're asked to do, the calls, all of that.' He looks much more comfortable. He's got ability. I mean, you see it. He's got ability. So yeah, he's about to get, it's a great opportunity for him. This is a great opportunity. So, it'll be good to see."

The Lions also have Jabari Small at their disposal, who spent most of his time last year on the Lions' practice squad. Pacheco has been headlining the group, but the absences at camp have allowed the team to dig deeper into their depth to evaluate what they have.

"(Jabari) Small too. I mean, obviously Zay is Zay. That guy's a stud, man. I'm glad he's here. But man, you talked about Saylors and Small is doing some things and he's doing some things on special teams too, man," Campbell added further. "Low to the ground, center of gravity, he's stout, he's strong. He's got lateral quicks. Pretty good, man. Guys are going to get a pretty good look here.”

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