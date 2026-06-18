Lions Sign UFL Receiver With Return Upside

The Detroit Lions signed another wide receiver from the UFL following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

On Thursday, reports indicated that the team has signed former Houston Gamblers wideout Lawrence Keys III. Keys spent the 2026 spring season playing in 10 games, catching 24 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

With the signing, the Lions' roster is now full at 91 players ahead of training camp. The team was granted a roster exemption for defensive end Ahmed Hassanein through the NFL's International Player Pathways Program.

The signing of Keys comes after the team waived undrafted free agent wide receiver Kyre Duplessis, who was initially signed following rookie Kendrick Law's season-ending knee injury.

BREAKING: The Detroit Lions are signing Gamblers WR Lawrence Keys III, per source



Keys appeared in 10 games for Houston, recording 24 receptions for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns. Keys also averaged 12.2 yards on 11 returned punts, and 27.3 yards on 19 returned kicks — Michael Del Negro - UFL Analyst (@uflanalyst) June 18, 2026

The Lions also have a vacancy in the return game after Kalif Raymond departed to sign with the Chicago Bears, and Keys has experience in this role. For the Gamblers, he averaged 12.2 yards on 11 punt returns, and averaged 27.3 yards on his 19 punt returns.

He was also used in a gadget role by the Gamblers, where he spent each of the last two UFL seasons. In 2025, he had four rush attempts and in 2026 he had one. At 5-foot-9, Keys could have a similar role for the Lions in training camp.

The return ability is the most intriguing aspect of this signing. Keys could compete with Greg Dortch and Dominic Lovett to contribute in that area, as both are looking to replace Raymond's role.

Keys played his final two collegiate seasons at Tulane, where he totaled 63 catches for 895 yards and nine touchdowns. Seven of those scores came in his final campaign. He transferred to Tulane from Notre Dame, where he spent the first three years of his career and had 18 receptions for 185 yards.

Prior to going to the UFL, Keys had spent time with the Buffalo Bills during training camp in 2024.

The signing of Keys marks the fourth that the Lions have made since the UFL season ended, with all four players being wide receivers. In addition to Keys, the Lions signed Tay Martin, Lucky Jackson and Tarik Black.

Several NFL teams have been active in adding players from the league to their roster, as many of these players have NFL experience in some capacity and have used their time in the UFL to get experience and get back on the radars of NFL teams.

At a recent press conference, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted that the UFL is a beneficial development experience for players and as a result helping the NFL.

“I asked the question of the scouts the other day like, ‘UFL or CFL? Where are we getting the better (players)?’” Payton said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know how many years in, five, six, seven with the UFL, and I think it’s kind of becoming that, ‘OK, where’s the next market?’ They’re getting developed somewhere. Where are they if they’re not in our league? I think to their league’s credit, it’s helping us.”