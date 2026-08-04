Lions RB Sione Vaki Suffers More Bad Luck, TE Breaks Fibula

A fluke injury headlined the injury updates provided by Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell prior to Tuesday's practice at training camp.

Campbell provided updates on third-year running back Sione Vaki, as well as veteran tight end Anthony Firkser and wide receiver Lawrence Keys III. In the case of Vaki, a seemingly fluke injury occurred as Vaki suffered a broken nose in addition to being poked in the eye during Monday's practice.

"Vaki, yesterday, got poked in the eye, broken nose, so he's gonna be out for a while. We're hopeful, vision should be okay in time," Campbell said. "We're not gonna have him here today, just gonna let him kind of recover a little bit. So we think he'll be okay. He's just gonna need a minute here. Just one of those freak things, somehow a hand gets through the facemask. It was unbelieveable."

In his third season, Vaki is looking to show the coaching staff that he's capable of contributing more to the offense after spending the first two years working mostly on special teams. With Jahmyr Gibbs not practicing as he holds in for a new contract, Vaki had an opportunity for more reps prior to the injury.

With Vaki down, the Lions could look to bring in another running back externally to replenish some of the depth. Isiah Pacheco is working as the starting running back with Gibbs out, while Vaki's injury could lead to increased work for any of Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small and Kye Robichaux.

Horton signed after Firkser injury

Additionally on the injury front, Anthony Firkser has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured fibula, so his season is over. Like the running back position, the Lions have multiple tight ends sidelined.

Veteran Tyler Conklin remains on the Physically Unable to Participate list with a calf injury, while Miles Kitselman is expected to be sidelined for a while after suffering an injury Sunday. Campbell said that the Lions brought back Zach Horton, who was cut to make room for Firkser last week, to help fill out their depth.

Campbell also stated that Lawrence Keys III, whom the team signed near the end of offseason workouts after he played in the UFL in the spring, was dealing with a hamstring injury.

"Firk, he's got fractured fibula, so he's gonna be out, obviously. And then Keys had a little bit of a hammy. We've got Horton back today at the tight end position, and we move on."

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