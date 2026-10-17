Lions Star WR Has Harsh Words About His Game Against Cardinals

Last week, the Detroit Lions dismantled the Arizona Cardinals heading into their bye week, scoring on seven straight drives to win 45-21. The Lions overcame a slow start to breeze by Arizona, with former Cardinal offensive coordinator Drew Petzing flexing his muscle in the same role with Motown.

The Lions saw their entire offense execute, with Jahmyr Gibbs recording over 200 yards from scrimmage, Jared Goff having an efficient outing, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams combining for three touchdowns, and Amon-Ra St. Brown recording 69 yards.

For the perennial Pro Bowl threat, however, he was harsh about his performance. The USC product had two fumbles on the game, including a punt return after he got called into action after Tom Kennedy’s season-ending MCL tear.

St. Brown was proud of the team, but bashed his own game on his St. Brown Podcast. He expressed gratitude for his teammates for picking him up in the let down of a game for the receiver, in his personal opinion.

“I felt like I had a (expletive) game, if I am being honest” the former Lions’ fourth-round pick said. “Like, one of my worst games I’ve ever had in Detroit. I just feel like it just wasn’t my best stuff. But, we got a lot of great players on our team that picked me up. That’s what good teams do. Sometimes players or good players don’t play their best, but you got other players to pick them up. I think a lot of my teammates did that last game. I’m fortunate enough to be on a team like this that has a lot of good players that can do that for me. I mean, I can’t imagine being on different teams that can’t, that don’t have the type of weapons and type of leaders that we have. Like I said, I’m fortunate, I’m blessed. Big win for us, I’m excited to be going into the bye week with that win."

The slow start was another one of the primary concerns for the All-Pro receiver.

“Offense, we started out slow. I think we had three three-and-outs is what I counted. I was on the sideline like ‘no way we just had three three-and-outs,’” St. Brown revealed. “I’m like, damn.’ But defense, I mean, they played amazing. To have them do what they did for us, they got us started. As an offense, when you can’t get things going, you’re just hoping that the defense holds strong, you get another chance, another crack at it to make a play and put some points on the board. The defense did that, they got a lot of stops on third down.”

St. Brown further harped on the slow starts. While it did not cost them against Arizona, it did cost the Lions in week two, where they found themselves down three scores to Buffalo.

“We started off slow, we can’t have that. To be where we really want to be, we got to be able to start fast and then finish strong,” the longtime Lions player said, punching his hand. “Everything between, you want to play well, but starting fast is very important and ending the half strong and finishing the game strong. If we can correct that, we will be great.”