Updated 2026 Lions Game-by-Game Predictions Following First Quarter
In this story:
The Detroit Lions sit with a record of 3-2 through the first five games of the 2026 NFL regular season.
Here is an updated look at the remaining schedule, with predictions for each of the remaining games on the schedule.
Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 25 vs. Packers
Running back Josh Jacobs is still on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Detroit will be seeking to avenge two losses to their division rival last season.
The Packers game will be another test for Detroit's secondary, as the Cardinals did not throw it deep much. With the extra preparation, Detroit's offense should again carry the team at home. 31-27 win (4-2).
Week 8 — Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Vikings
The Vikings' defense may prove to be challenging in this contest. The division leaders will look to slow down Detroit's offense and exploit a weaker secondary.
Justin Jefferson should be able to be a favor in this Week 8 contest at Ford Field. 23-20 loss (4-3).
Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 8 at Dolphins
Almost another bye week on the schedule. Detroit should easily defeat a team that could finish the season without a single win. 40-17 win (5-3).
Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Patriots (Munich, Germany)
This will be one of the challenging games on the Lions schedule. Drake Maye could end up costing the Patriots with some costly turnovers. In Germany, Detroit should put on a show in front of many supporters who ade the trip overseas. 27-24 win (6-3).
Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. Buccaneers
The Buccaneers have not been the same this season, as injuries have impacted the team negatively.
Mike Evans departing has taken a significant piece away from the offense. The NFC South squad could be one of the teams that sells by the trade deadline. 38-20 win (7-3).
Week 12 — Thursday, Nov. 26 vs. Bears
The Bears are going to give the Lions all they can handle on Thanksgiving. If the Bears offensive weapons are healthy, Ben Johnson could look to take advantage of the issues the Lions' defense has defending tight ends. 35-31 loss (7-4).
Week 13 — Sunday, Dec. 6 at Falcons
One of the most anticipated games of the season will feature two of the best running backs in the NFL.
This road contest may be difficult for the Lions to leave with a win, as Bijan Robinson and Drake London are going to be quite difficult to limit. 38-35 loss (7-5).
Week 14 — Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. Titans
The Titans are a mess and Detroit's offense should be enough to power past a team that makes too many mistakes and features a quarterback who is not yet ready to lead a team. 24-10 win (8-5).
Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 20 at Vikings
The Lions avenge the loss to the Vikings this week. Detroit will be riding high after defeating the Titans and will be competing strong for the division title. 27-24 win (9-5).
Week 16 — Monday, Dec. 28 vs. Giants
Each season features one really surprising result. Last year, the Giants competed strong against the Lions at Ford Field.
In primetime, the Giants surprise the Lions with a competive, hard-fought contest. Jameis Winston could be a factor on Monday Night Football. 31-28 loss (9-6)
Week 17 — Sunday, Jan. 3 at Bears
The weather could be a factor in this contest. The Bears will be seeking to compete strong in front of the home crowd.
Ben Johnson pulls out all the stops in the home victory. 24-20 loss (9-7).
Week 18 — TBD at Packers
This game should have significant implications for the Lions playoff hopes and seeding. Given what could be at stake, Detroit finishes the 2026 season on a high note, with hopefully a playoff berth on the horizon. 30-24 win (10-7).
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!