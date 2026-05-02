Lions UDFA Profile: EDGE Anthony Lucas

As the NFL Draft wrapped up last weekend, undrafted free agency began. The Detroit Lions were one of 32 teams acquiring young talent that did not receive their call, getting a chip on their shoulder as they push to achieve a lifelong dream.

The Lions have had a solid approach to undrafted free agents, with 2025 being the lone year that at least one UDFA did not make the roster during the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell regime.

That said, tight end Zach Horton was among the original crop of Lions UDFAs who made his debut in Motown in 2025, playing in two games at the end of the season.

With a group of UDFAs signed, it is time to see what Detroit got in each player. With that said, here is what the Lions got in EDGE Anthony Lucas from USC.

What Does Anthony Lucas Bring To Table?

Lucas is a power-rusher with violent hands who brings versatility to the table. He played with USC during his final three seasons in college, recording 63 tackles, with seven for loss, and three sacks over 32 games.

He was a surprising slide off the draft board, with some mocks placing him as early as the third round.

Lucas had to wait until the seventh round finished before officially getting his NFL deal. The former five star’s consensus value feasibly makes up for the sixth-round pick that Detroit traded away to move up and select Kendrick Law in the fifth round.

During the pre-draft process, he was a player who had extremely mixed reviews, with his power intriguing, but his production turning some analysts away from his film.

Scouting Report on Lucas

Lucas has the violent hands and versatility the Lions want, with the Haiti-born player unafraid to set the edge against the run. He is a run-first EDGE rusher, with his pass-rushing moves still a work in progress after only picking up football in high school.

His high motor is apparent, with leadership and dedication being some of the top talking points on the EDGE.

The five-star failed to live up to the hype surrounding him in college, however. He lacks the twitch off the line, being late on the snap, and is also devoid of a plethora of pass-rush moves and finesse.

The game had yet to slow down for Lucas in his senior year, which was compounded by missing the second half of his junior campaign in 2024 due to an ankle injury.

Lucas recorded three sacks in his entire collegiate career, and only one against Power Four competition in 32 games, coming against Nebraska last season.

The outlook on Lucas is showing his potential and promise, along with this next step not overwhelming his positive progress during his last season at USC.

Under the assumption that there are three roster “locks” in the EDGE room – Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum and second-round pick Derrick Moore – the outlook on the 53-man roster is daunting.

There is stiff competition in the EDGE room, with Lucas competing with former first-round pick Payton Turner, 2025 sixth-rounder Ahmed Hassanein, and this year’s seventh-round pick Tyre West for a roster spot.

Last season, Detroit only kept three players at EDGE during the cutdown to 53 players. However, Ahmed Hassanein and Josh Paschal were each already injured at that point, which could have contributed to only three EDGEs making it. Detroit also cut down to 50 players last fall instead of the league-mandated 53.

At 260 pounds, Lucas needs more bulk to truly push inside, and his inability to be quick off the ball in 2025 implies that his role is more on the outside as a run-stuffing EDGE setter.

Instant Impact Score: 40. It is hard to see Lucas on the 53-man, but he has promise and a strong work ethic. However, the NFL is not a league that waits long for players to have the game slow down, and Lucas still needs that time. Add in an injury in his past, and it becomes hard to be extremely enthusiastic. Lucas can develop on the practice squad and potentially see some action from natural roster attrition later in the season.