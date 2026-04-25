Fans Thrilled Lions 'Got Hutch Help' With Derrick Moore Pick

The Detroit Lions have drafted a defensive end, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

With Aidan Hutchinson emerging as one of the NFL's top EDGE rushers, fans and analysts alike have clamored for the team to add another young player to their pass-rush in hopes of drawing some attention away from the former Wolverine.

On Friday, general manager Brad Holmes added another piece to the puzzle. It just so happens that the newest Lion shares an alma mater with the Pro Bowl EDGE, as the team drafted Michigan's Derrick Moore.

To get Moore, the Lions traded up six spots. They made a deal with the New York Jets, who are coached by former Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and gave up the No. 50 and No. 128 selections to make the move. The Jets took Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds with the 50th pick.

Moore fits the mold of what the Lions have desired in an EDGE opposite of Hutchinson. They desire a pocket crusher who can win off the line of scrimmage with power and speed, and Moore is exactly that.

One of Moore's top traits is his bull-rush, which should complement Hutchinson nicely working on the opposite side. He'll have to compete to start right away, as the Lions signed veteran D.J. Wonnum to a one-year deal in free agency.

Moore notched 21 career sacks for the Wolverines, even though he spent the first two seasons of his career as a rotational contributor. He started for the final two years, and truly broke out with 10 sacks as a senior.

Through the first two picks, the Lions have addressed two of their biggest needs. They drafted Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller in the first-round, and Miller could start immediately as the team searches to replace veteran Taylor Decker.

Detroit's fans produced an overall positive reaction to the team drafting Moore, as they addressed a position they've been waiting to be added to. Moore is the highest defensive end drafted by the Lions since they picked Josh Paschal with the 46th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There was some uncertainty as to whether or not the team needed to move up to get him, but the cost was relatively minor as it included their second-round pick and the fourth-round pick they got in the David Montgomery trade.

"Brad finally did what should've been done 3 years ago," one fan wrote. "He got Hutch some help."

Here's a look at how the Lions' fans reacted to the selection of Derrick Moore in the second-round.

Brad finally did what should’ve been done 3 years ago. He got Hutch some help — Golden FFC (@FfcGolden) April 25, 2026

Love it DOC!! Top DE on their board.. what is there not to like??? We filled 2 biggest needs with bpa... perfect draft so far — Lyin_Insider❌ (@Lyin_Insider) April 25, 2026

Good Pick. Him and Hutch probably already have a relationship and probably worked out together before. Chemistry will be there early — Boxing Heads Podcast (@TheBoxingHeadsP) April 25, 2026

Did they have trade up for him? — Grandpa SilverRush (@jpointez) April 25, 2026

Love the pick. He had a 92 pass rush grade, 76 run grade 89 overall grade! — James Murdock (@jam50006) April 25, 2026

Hutch must be happy for another blue — @MC3Whodat (@MC3Whodat) April 25, 2026

About time — Nick (@Nicklionsfan06) April 25, 2026

Love the pick — Lou Gamelin (@RealCaptainLou) April 25, 2026

I love it! Pure pass rusher that’s mean. — Cryptologist (@4theHitz) April 25, 2026

Words can not express how happy this made me — angryogre46 🦁🦁🦁 (@wolfgar33) April 25, 2026