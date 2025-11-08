5 College Draft Targets Lions Should Scout Week 11
This weekend, the Detroit Lions are set to square off against the Washington Commanders.
Last year, the upstart Commanders sent the NFC regular season champions home from the playoffs early. That came from Washington doing its due diligence in the NFL Draft.
Detroit elected to stand pat during the trade deadline, which put general manager Brad Holmes under fire. He believes in his team and his office’s ability to build through the NFL Draft and free agency.
Without further ado, here are five players the Lions should keep their eye on during Saturday’s collegiate slate to properly prepare for the future.
EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
The Red Raiders’ staff struck gold in the transfer portal with Height, who’s recorded a career-high six sacks on the season through nine games (with nine tackles for loss).
Height is on a hot streak, too, with 3.5 of his sacks coming in the last four games.
With undefeated BYU on the docket, this will be the premier test for the sixth-year senior. He currently grades as the second best EDGE in the country, per Pro Football Focus. Currently, the big board places him in the mid-20 range for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Height’s Red Raiders play the top-10-ranked Cougars at noon EST.
OT Gennings Dunker, Iowa
Dunker is another solid Iowa offensive lineman. The offensive tackle has anchored the right tackle spot for the Hawkeyes this year, and is in the midst of a top-20 season for offensive tackles, per PFF.
Iowa, by design, has not excelled in passing the ball lately. Dunker has had his own struggles this season, too, allowing a pair of sacks on the campaign.
His job will not be made easier facing Oregon, even in the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium. Oregon has a notable pass-rush, and the Hawkeyes will not be able to run their way to victory.
Speaking of the run game, that is where Dunker excels. Currently, he is ranked No. 24 among 633 tackles in the country in run-blocking.
The Hawkeyes host the Ducks at 3:30 p.m. EST.
EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
One of the prolific members of the Oregon defensive line is Uiagalelei.
The junior on the Ducks is a split between linebacker and EDGE rusher, and has recorded 14.5 sacks between 2024 and his eight games this year.
His lengthy frame of 6-foot-5 and his scale-bending 272 pounds make him an athletic hybrid that has scouts drooling.
In Oregon’s biggest win of the year, against Penn State, Uiagalelei made his presence felt, with two tackles for loss, including a sack, and a pass deflection. However, since that game, he has had a quiet few weeks.
The Ducks will expect a big game out of him with this Iowa matchup smelling like a trap game.
The matchup between Dunker and Uiagalelei will be some must-see television. Tune in to the matchup at 3:30 p.m. EST to see the two first-round hopefuls square off.
S Earl Little Jr., Florida State
Little is having a prolific redshirt junior campaign, with four interceptions already to his name. In fact, he enters Saturday’s matchup against an underachieving Clemson team amidst a three-game interception streak.
The junior is in his first season as a starter, and has put up 52 tackles, with two forced fumbles to pair with his four interceptions and pass defensed. If there is a play being made on defense for the Seminoles, it is likely being made by the defensive back rocking No. 0.
Considering the recent health scares with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, and the fact that a Branch extension still has yet to be inked, Little is an intriguing player.
The Lions have benefitted before from a one-year starter in a Power Four conference (i.e. Joseph).
The Seminoles travel to Clemson at 7 p.m. EST.
WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut
Bell is this week’s under-the-radar prospect to watch. While it is hard to be labeled as under-the-radar when the receiver is entering the contest six yards shy from the 1,000-yard mark after nine games, Bell is not getting much NFL Draft love currently.
The receiver is projected in the early-to-mid Day 3 range, with his athletic testing likely deciding his draft fate.
Bell is averaging 144 yards per game over his last three contests, and gets to face the Duke Blue Devils in a step-up in competition on Saturday. For NFL scouts, this is the premier game to watch the Huskies receiver, with Bell already posting over 100 yards against two other ACC defenses.
Bell also has proven production at higher levels, with 755 yards in 28 games at Wisconsin before heading to UConn.
With the Lions’ draft strategy typically being taking the best player available, Bell is a name to keep in mind next spring.