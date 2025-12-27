Detroit Lions Updated 2026 Draft Picks, Projected Comp Selections

The Detroit Lions have one regular season game remaining, and then their focus will turn to the offseason.

Currently sitting at 8-8, the Lions are eliminated from the postseason and will be out of the field for the first time since 2022. Dan Campbell's group struggled to find the necessary consistency over the season's final two months, and as a result will not have the chance to pursue a championship.

The struggles this year opened up some areas in which the Lions can certainly improve, and the NFL Draft will be a prime opportunity for them to do so. General manager Brad Holmes has selected many key members of their current roster in his five drafts, including eight players who have earned either Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors.

As the Lions look to get back on the winning track in 2026, Holmes will need to find more contributors through the NFL Draft. Plenty will discuss the potential of adding another EDGE rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, or the potential of a new offensive lineman to help a group that struggled in 2025.

Holmes' last two draft classes have yet to pay off the rewards that his first three have, as his 13 picks over the last two seasons have not produced a Pro Bowl selection. Injuries have impacted that group, as just one player from 2024's class (running back Sione Vaki) has played over 25 games over the last two years.

Three players from the 2025 class have played in every game this season, while Miles Frazier has played in four and seventh-round pick Dominic Lovett has appeared in 12. EDGE Ahmed Hassanein was waived injured at the end of training camp and is on the team's practice squad, while safety Dan Jackson has missed the entire year with a training camp injury.

Now, Holmes will need to make the most of his haul in 2025. Detroit traded both of its third-round selections in this year's draft, including a compensatory pick for the New York Jets hiring Aaron Glenn, in the deal to move up to get wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. However, they added some late-round picks in other deals.

Lions compensatory pick update

Currently, the Lions are projected to have one compensatory pick in the fourth-round of the 2026 NFL draft per OverTheCap. The NFL awards 32 extra picks as compensatory selections for teams who lose players, coaches or executives. Teams are limited to a maximum of four compensatory picks per year.

The Lions were granted compensatory picks in 2025 and 2026 for the loss of former defensive coordinator Glenn, though they traded those to get TeSlaa. Currently, OverTheCap projects the Lions to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for the departure of Carlton Davis.

OverTheCap's system for projecting compensatory picks involves evaluating a team's compensatory free agents gained and lost. The Lions lost three players who are deemed compensatory free agents based on a points system evaluating their contract and performance, and gained two players.

Compensatory free agents lost include Davis, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. The team also signed two compensatory free agents in D.J. Reed and Roy Lopez, and with Davis ranking between the fifth and 10th percentile of OTC's point system, the Lions are projected to gain a fourth-round pick at this stage.

Detroit could also gain compensatory selections for the hiring of a minority executive or coach who becomes a head coach or general manager of another team.

Updated list of Detroit Lions 2026 Draft picks

Round one (Own selection)

Round two (Own selection

Round four (Own selection)

Round four (Projected compensatory selection)

Round six (Acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars in Tim Patrick trade)

Round six (Acquired from Seattle Seahawks via Jacksonville Jaguars in Tim Patrick trade)

Round seven (Acquired from Cleveland Browns in Za’Darius Smith trade)

