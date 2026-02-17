5 Defensive Ends Lions Must Monitor at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

The Detroit Lions have long been viewed as a team in the market for another pass-rusher.

Aidan Hutchinson has emerged as one of the best in the league at the position, and many analysts believe the team could be even more fearsome by adding a running mate for the Michigan product. Detroit tried to find veteran options, and had some success with Al-Quadin Muhammad, but Muhammad is set to be a free agent this offseason.

As a result, the Lions could be monitoring the draft class for a potential second option in the pass-rush department. There are several intriguing options, and the NFL Scouting Combine will offer the opportunity for the team to evaluate these players.

Defensive ends will take the field for drills on Thursday, Feb. 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are five defensive ends the Lions should keep an eye on when the NFL Combine commences at the end of the month, listed alphabetically by last name.

David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey was one of the most productive pass-rushers at the collegiate level this year, recording 14.5 sacks to lead all of FBS. He was a dominant force in the Big 12, earning All-American honors in the process for his ability to get off the ball and live in opposing backfields.

With all the athleticism that Bailey showed this year, he has a chance to test very well at the Combine. There's no guarantee that he gets to the Lions in the middle of the first-round, as he's viewed as one of the best players in the class, but a slide could put the team in a position to trade up for him. He and Hutchinson could create a fearsome combination.

Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Jacas is something of a rarity in college sports in this era, as he spent all four of his seasons at Illinois and gradually improved. A team captain last season, he was ultra productive with a Big 10 leading 11 sacks in his final year with the team.

The Illinois product has impressive speed, both off the ball and toward the quarterback and should post good testing numbers. He's viewed as slightly undersized, and his official measurements could either quell or cause concerns depending on arm length. There's a lot to like about his game, though, and could be the ideal second-round option for the Lions should they address a different need earlier in the draft.

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

A big part of the Hurricanes' run to the national championship game was the performance of the pass-rush, with Mesidor playing a big role in that opposite of Rueben Bain. Mesidor played six collegiate seasons, finally breaking out in his final one at Miami with 12.5 sacks.

There will be concerns about Mesidor's long-term viability, as he will be 25 years old as a rookie. However, his overall development indicats that he'll be ready to contribute right away and that could lead teams to avoid the concerns about his age. The testing numbers will say a lot about his overall athleticism, and a strong showing will likely push teams to avoid the issues with his age.

R. Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Thomas is an intriguing prospect for multiple reasons. He was very productive at Oklahoma, recording 15.5 sacks over the last two years, and appears to be one of the more twitchy and athletic prospects at the position. However, he doesn't have the eye-popping production and has less mass than others who are held in higher regard.

Thomas had some big moments for the Sooners, particularly during the team's run to the College Football Playoff. He is extremely athletic and would bring some serious juice to the Lions' defensive line, but needs to show some strength to prove that he will hold up in the run game at the professional level.

Zion Young, Missouri

If the Lions are looking for pure power, Young would be at the top of that list. He is strong and physical at the line of scrimmage, asserting his dominance at the line of scrimmage and being a big factor in the run game.

Though his pass-rush production wasn't the most spectacular, with only 6.5 in his last season, he had 16.5 tackles for loss. This indicates that he would bring a multi-faceted impact to the Lions' defensive line, and there's a lot to like with how his pocket-crushing rush style would fit Detroit's scheme.

