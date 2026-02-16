Contracts of Two Detroit Lions Void, Adding to Dead Cap

The contracts of two Detroit Lions have officially voided, adding to the total due in dead money costs on the 2026 salary cap.

As of February 14th, the contracts of veterans Alex Anzalone and DJ Reader were voided.

Detroit is currently on the hook for $9,287,290 in dead money costs (17th).

As Spotrac explained, "The contracts of DL D.J. Reader & LB Alex Anzalone are set to void today, leaving behind $4,929,000 of dead cap to the in 2026. The 31-year-olds should each draw solid interest on the open market next month."

To point out, when the contract of an NFL player officially voids, it does not signal that they are immediately free agents that are free to go out and negotiate with other teams. They both will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year on March 11.

Both are still able to have conversations with the Lions starting March 9, during the legal tampering period, to negotiate with general manager Brad Holmes about new contracts, if both parties agree.

These dead cap fees were set to be on the books for 2026, even if Detroit agrees to bring them both back. They cannot be altered.

While it is unlikely both return, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is hoping the band can return together healthy for one more season, to be able to make a deep run in the postseason.

He is especially hoping the team brings back Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had a breakout campaign in 2025.

“From a defensive perspective I think we get BB (Brian Branch), Kerby (Joseph) healthy, get those guys back, D.J. (Reed), get him healthy from his hamstring and it’s like I really do think we have a really good unit,” Hutchinson said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We just got to put it all together and, yeah, man, I know we’ve been saying it but I really do feel like we’ve got the guys that we need to in order to succeed.”

2026 Dead Money

D.J. Reader -- $3,729,000

Frank Ragnow -- $3,600,00

Alex Anzalone -- 1,200,000

Hendon Hooker -- $289,822

Brodric Martin -- $214,279

Ahmed Hassanein -- $172,419

Keith Cooper -- $13,334

Jakobie Keeney-James -- $13,334

Jackson Meeks -- $13,334

Zach Horton -- $10,000

Mason Miller -- $6,667

Ian Kennely -- $6,667

Nate Lynn -- $5,000

