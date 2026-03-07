Mock Draft Roundup: Detroit Lions Target Taylor Decker Replacement

It's time for the 10th Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized finding a replacement for Taylor Decker at left tackle at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Offensive tackle Blake Miller, Clemson

Miller is currently being projected by the following:

The Athletic (Colton Pouncy; Lions trade down to No. 24 overall) ; Detroit Lions On SI (John Maakaron)

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Howell is presently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema)

As Sikkema opines, “Howell had a bit of an up-and-down week at the combine. His arm length was verified as one of the shortest of any edge rusher since 1999. He then placed in the 40th percentile in the broad and vertical jumps and the 80th percentile in the 40-yard dash and the 10-yard split before tweaking his hamstring during on-field drills.

Regardless, Howell was one of the top pass rushers in college football over the past three seasons, bringing a tenacious and relentless rush style, and would pair nicely with Aidan Hutchinson.”

Interior offensive lineman Vega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane is presently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner) ; Pro Football Network (Ryan Moran) ; Pro Football Network (Cameron Sheath)

As Eisner writes, “Lions general manager Brad Holmes said Tate Ratledge is a potential option at center if they need to replace Graham Glasgow. You know what could make that move easier? Bringing in the best guard prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft to play alongside Ratledge. Olaivavega Ioane is a powerful, technically sound player who excels in pass protection and consistently creates running lanes. He's unquestionably the best pure guard in the class.”

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being mocked by the following:

Sports Illustrated (Daniel Flick) ; USA Today (Nate Davis)

As Davis opines, “LT Taylor Decker originally intended to return for his 11th season in Motown, but plans change – especially in the NFL. Freeling, who’s 21, may be the best pure left tackle prospect in this draft, and his potential was evident during the combine’s on-field drills. But with only 16 college starts, he’d have to get up to speed quickly in order to fill in for Decker immediately. But, don’t forget, the Lions plucked starting RG Tate Ratledge out of Athens a year ago.”

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being selected by the following:

Sports Illustrated (Justin Melo)

As Melo pens, “Spencer Fano is an outstanding pass protector who also executed blocks in a variety of run-blocking concepts. Fano, an NFL Combine star, can play all five positions, which would give the Lions flexibility with Penei Sewell once Decker walks away.”

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein) ; FOX Sports (Geoff Schwartz) ; Tankathon

EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Parker is presently being picked by the following:

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson)

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)

Mauigoa is presently being mocked by the following:

FOX Sports (Henry McKenna)

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor is currently being selected by the following:

NFL.com (Charles Davis) ; ESPN (Jordan Reid) ; MLive.com (Kory Woods; Lions trade down to pick No. 22)

As Reid writes, “The Lions tend to be unconventional early in the draft and have passed on edge rushers at this juncture the past couple of years, but Mesidor checks every box of what they typically look for on defense. He's a heavy-handed rusher with nonstop effort who wears down blockers. He finished last season with 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss for the Hurricanes and would be an ideal edge pairing with Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor's age (he turns 25 in April) has been a talking point, but that doesn't seem to be an issue with scouts I have spoken with.”

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk is currently being mocked by the following: