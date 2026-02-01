6 Free Agents Who Drew Petzing Coached Who Could Interest Lions

With Drew Petzing taking over as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator, it’s natural to ponder whether familiar faces from his past stops could follow him to Motown.

Petzing has previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals, working closely with a variety of offensive skill players and linemen who are now set to hit free agency.

While the Lions won’t chase names just for familiarity’s sake, scheme fit and trust matter, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Without further ado, here are six impending free agents Petzing has coached who could be viable targets for Detroit this offseason.

RB Nick Chubb (Tie to Petzing: Cleveland Browns, 2020–22)

Unless there’s movement involving David Montgomery, running back isn’t a dire need for the Lions presently.

Still, Chubb is worth bringing up because of his extensive time with Petzing in Cleveland.

After two injury-plagued seasons ended his Browns tenure, Chubb resurfaced in Houston in 2025, albeit in a reduced role, but still averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

Now 30, he’s no longer a feature back, but still could play a valuable No. 2 RB role in Detroit’s backfield.

If the Lions were to move on from Montgomery or wanted veteran insurance, Chubb could make sense on a cost-effective, short-term deal.

WR Marquis “Hollywood” Brown (Tie to Petzing: Arizona Cardinals, 2023)

Brown and Petzing spent one season together (in 2023 with the Cardinals). In that lone campaign, he recorded 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns.

Additionally, he’s coming off a 49-catch, 587-yard receiving season with the Kansas City Chiefs, in which he also secured five touchdowns.

There isn’t a big need for Detroit presently at receiver, though, with the team already equipped with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta, as well as the emerging Isaac TeSlaa.

Yet, if the Lions went the free-agency route to add to the receivers room, they could do much worse than acquiring Brown.

TE Austin Hooper (Tie to Petzing: Cleveland Browns, 2020-21)

Hooper hasn’t had a very active role in the AFC champion New England Patriots’ offense this season.

However, he’s been a serviceable tight end in years past, including with the Patriots a season ago when he caught 45 balls for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also a sufficient pass-blocker and could help out the Lions in that regard.

He will be 32 come next season, which could be a turn-off for Detroit. However, on a one-year deal, I’d be willing to bring him in to serve as a complement to Sam LaPorta.

OT Jack Conklin (Tie to Petzing: Cleveland Browns, 2020-22)

With Taylor Decker’s future in Detroit in limbo, Conklin is an obvious name to watch. And Petzing coached him in Cleveland during some of his best years.

Injuries are the concern with Conklin, as he has suited up for just 21 games over the past three seasons. However, when he’s healthy, he’s a high-level right tackle who can stabilize an offensive line.

Detroit values toughness and experience up front, and Conklin importantly checks both those boxes.

IOL Trystan Colon (Tie to Petzing: Arizona Cardinals, 2023-24)

Colon is a familiar name in Detroit, having served as a reserve lineman for the Lions in 2025.

He also spent two seasons in Arizona under Petzing, spot-starting games along the interior of the line.

With uncertainty surrounding center Graham Glasgow and Tate Ratledge’s long-term position, Colon’s versatility could be valuable.

A reunion in the Motor City would provide Petzing with a lineman who already understands his system and Detroit’s culture.

IOL Joel Bitonio (Tie to Petzing: Cleveland Browns, 2020-22)

Bitonio, who played with Petzing from 2020-22, would be a solid fit in a Petzing offense built around the run game.

Bitonio, a two-time first-team AP All-Pro selection, has been the Browns’ starting left guard the past four years and has given up just eight sacks over that period. He’s also logged snaps at left tackle during his time in the NFL.

For his efforts in 2025, he earned a 70.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, good for the 23rd-best mark among 81 qualified guards. He also recorded a 75.7 pass-blocking mark, the eighth-best grade at his position.

He’ll turn 35 early on during the 2026 campaign. So, his best years are likely behind him.

However, he’d still be a valuable asset along the interior of the line, and provide Detroit’s O-line with some much-needed experience.

