Aidan Hutchinson Has Emotional Farewell After Golfing With Alex Anzalone

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Derrick Barnes recently spent time golfing with former teammate Alex Anzalone.

Appearing on "The Schultz Report," the veteran linebacker shared his reaction to departing the NFC North Squad and how his son Cooper handled seeing the former No. 2 overall pick.

Anzalone expressed that his son let Hutchinson know he would miss him.

“It was me, Derrick Barnes and Aidan Hutchinson golfing out here in Tampa the other day. I was like, ‘I’ll take my son Cooper with me.' We’re shooting some content for Aidan. At the end of it, we’re leaving, and I didn’t even know this happened, you know, I didn’t tell Cooper this at all. He went up to Aidan and was like, ‘Mr. Aidan, I’m going to miss you so much,’ and gave him a hug. He texted me saying he damn near cried.”

In free agency, the Lions made the decision to allocate resources elsewhere.

Anzalone indicated Dan Campbell told him he wanted him to return, but the front office made a financial decision, choosing to ink free agents to short-term, affordable deals.

Signing with Buccaneers

Early in the golf outing, Anzalone's son immediately let Hutchinson know that he had already a new allegiance.

Anzalone explained, “When we first got to the golf course, Cooper ran up to Aidan and was like, ‘Go Bucs.' He’s moved on. 'Daddy, the Lions didn’t want you anymore, we’re with the Bucs now, we’re good.’”

The 31-year-old indicated he had multiple offers in free agency, but could not pass up the opportunity to play in Tampa Bay.

"Honestly, it was a situation that was kind of different from some others," Anzalone recently told Jim Rome. "I was a free agent a couple of times in my career, and you know, it was a little different. You know, I can make the decision, not just off of the finances. I'm blessed enough to be able to make the right decision for my family. It was just a team decision that we made, and we feel really good about it."

Anzalone spent five seasons in Detroit. He indicated that he was proud of his role being a team captain and embracing over time the impact he had on younger players on the Lions' roster.

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