Lions Listed as Best Current Fit For Former First-Round Defensive End

The Detroit Lions invested heavily in the trenches on both sides of the football this past offseason.

For a defense that struggled to live up to expectations, multiple free agent defensive ends were signed in free agency. The team even traded up in the second-round of the 2026 NFL Draft to secure the services of Derrick Moore.

Despite the recent additions, many pundits still believe a veteran pass-rusher could come in to assist Kelvin Sheppard's defense take the needed steps forward.

In a recent ESPN piece that listed best NFL team fits for 14 available free agents, Detroit was targeted as the spot best suited for veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

As writer Matt Bowen explained, "Detroit drafted edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson on pass-rushing downs, but Clowney would provide more depth up front. He had 8.5 sacks and 32 pressures last season in 13 games for the Cowboys, winning late in the down to get to the quarterback. Clowney would provide rotational value for coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit."

The 33-year-old has recorded 66.5 career sacks since being drafted in the first-round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He has had previous stints with the Cowboys, Panthers, Ravens, Browns, Titans, Seahawks and Texans.

When the Cowboys were officially eliminated from postseason contention, the veteran provided a glimpse of his leadership and competitiveness.

He was asked by reporters what allowed him to remain motivated, given the team would not be advancing to appear in the postseason.

"What you mean motivated? They’re paying me.That’s enough motivation for me. I like money. Not just that. I represent more than just the team. I’m playing for more than myself, my family supporting me," Clowney said. "I’m playing for everybody that’s been with me from the beginning. And I ain’t never quit nothing. Ain’t gonna be hard for me to get up and play in no game. Do my job.”

Second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is aiming for the defense to take significant strides forward this season, and the decision was made by the coaching staff and front office and coaching staff to get younger.

While it is unlikely the team signs Clowney, it is hard to envision the veteran not having success in Motown, especially if he is given a specific role in clear pass-rushing downs.

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