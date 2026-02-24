Detroit Lions 'Slowly' Working Back Safety Kerby Joseph

The Detroit Lions are going to take their time and work back their injured players in a systematic manner.

For safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, both are working diligently throughout the rehabiliation process.

At one time, Detroit's defense featured one of the top safety units in the entire National Football League.

Unfortunately, 2025 proved to be unfortunate for the defense on the injury front, including the units starting safeties.

Joseph was unable to practice consistently due to a knee injury and Branch tore his Achilles tendon in a 44-30 victory at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

The former third-round pick has been recently posting on social media the work he has been doing on his injured left knee. He has been sharing utilizing acupuncture.

"We've been treating him, he's done a few things. I would say we're in the position now to where we're slowly working him back," said Dan Campbell at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. "What is this gonna look like? How is it going to feel? Call it a month from now, maybe a month and a half, and then I think we'll have a lot better idea. Can we get it stable enough? Can we get enough strength? It's all of those things."

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with safety Kerby Joseph (31) during warm up

General manager Brad Holmes expressed he has been in regular contact with the team's medical staff. The team has not put any firm or hard deadline for either, knowing that both are on track to get themselves as healthy as possible.

Both are fierce competitors who do not like being away from the game for too long.

"They're both doing everything they can to get as healthy as possible. We haven't put a hard timeline or deadline, but we've been in regular communication with our medical staff," Holmes explained. "Our medical staff has been in regular communication with the player, obviously working with them. So, I know that they're on track to get as healthy as possible. But I think in, like, another month or so, then we'll obviously know a lot more."

