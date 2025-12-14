Amon-Ra St. Brown Reacts to Breaking NFL Record

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has etched his name into the NFL history books.

A fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2021, St. Brown has been a staple of consistency since the team added him on the third day of that NFL draft. Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, St. Brown added another accolade to his illustrious resume.

St. Brown set an NFL record for most receptions for a player in his first five NFL seasons with a six-catch performance against the Cowboys. He now has 511 catches in his career, with the ability to add more over the final four games of the regular season in 2025.

The USC broke a record previously held by Michael Thomas, who recorded 510 receptions in hsi first five NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

"To me, it's humbling. I couldn't do it without the guys around, my teammates, Jared (Goff), coach Campbell, (wide receivers coach) Scottie (Montgomery)," St. Brown told FOX 2. "The coaches, this whole building, the facility, I'm just honored to be in the position that I am to be drafted here. I feel like when I was drafted here, if you told me, 'You're gonna break the record in five years and have the record for most catches in a player's first five seasons,' there's no way I would believe you. It's an amazing feeling, but I feel like I'm not done yet."

St. Brown reached 500 career receptions two weeks prior against the New York Giants, and did so in the second-fewest amount of games in NFL history (77).

The Lions' wideout has become popular for his insatiable work ethic, which made him a popular figure early in his career. Throughout his first five seasons, St. Brown has been twice named a First Team All-Pro and made three Pro Bowl appearances.

With 81 catches and 976 receptions, St. Brown enters the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams on the cusp of finishing a fourth-straight season with over 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards.

After adding another piece of history to his consistently increasing resume, St. Brown remains focused on bigger goals for both himself and the Lions' organization in 2025 and beyond.

"I feel like there's still more to do, for me as a player and us as a team," St. Brown said. "I feel like our goals are so much bigger. I feel like we've got the right guys, we've got the right coaches, to get this done."

