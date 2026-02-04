Is Zion Young Lions' Defensive End of Future?

The Detroit Lions are viewed as a team that could be in the market for help at the defensive end position.

On one end of the defense, the Lions boast one of the NFL's most exciting pass-rushers in Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan native produced a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2025, showing that the injury he suffered in 2024 didn't slow him in the slightest.

However, the team has struggled to find a consistent running mate for Hutchinson over the past three seasons. Marcus Davenport has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries in his two years with the team, and Al-Quadin Muhammad is entering free agency after a strong 2025 season in which he talled a career-high 11 sacks.

While the Lions' defensive line got a boost with the news that defensive end Josh Paschal and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike will remain under contract for the 2026 season, general manager Brad Holmes could certainly see fit to add to the position this offseason.

Free agency certainly remains an avenue the Lions could take, but with the value of the position being so high, the team could benefit from going the younger route instead and target a premium option early in the NFL draft.

The Lions will have their highest draft selection, No. 17 overall, since the 2023 draft, and as a result could be in the market for a top-end talent. One option to monitor is Missouri's Zion Young. The defender was recently linked to the Lions, as NFL analyst Lance Zierlein mocked Young to the Lions in the first round.

"Bully deluxe!" Zierlein wrote. "When it comes to energy, attitude and block destruction, Young is that guy-- and he has rush upside with more development."

Young is a name who may be familiar with fans in the state of Michigan, as he began his collegiate career with two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to the SEC. At first glance, his career total of 11.5 sacks won't jump off the page. However, there is much more than what meets the eye with this player.

Zion Young | ED | 6-5 262 LBS



Team Captain, DAWG, Strong frame, long arms & good power to set the edge, reset the LOS, and collapse the pocket with effort and strength. Limited burst bend and twitch. His hand timing and rush angles remain inconsistent



Shades of: Jalen Phillips pic.twitter.com/IzOdIFY7zO — Price Carter (@priceacarter) January 28, 2026

Despite not being fully developed as a pass-rusher yet, Young is a bruiser and a tough assignment for opposing linemen in the run game. He's a high-end run defender who would be a nice complement to Hutchinson in this aspect, as team's going away from the All-Pro EDGE would meet a brutal match in the Missouri product.

Young had 16.5 tackles for loss this year, and earned an 86.6 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus. He doesn't possess the elite-level athleticism that sets apart the top rushers, but he makes up for that with his physicality and intangible skills.

The run defense will be Young's calling card early in his career, but he can become an even bigger defensive presence by fine-tuning his pass-rush ability. While his power and strength should get him on the field from day one, he can grow into an even bigger force by accumulating more pass-rush repertoire.

Instant impact meter: 74. Young will not enter the league as the most polished version of his potential self, as he has room to grow as a pass-rusher. However, his run defense ability, versatility and history of durability indicate that he could be an ideal fit as a rotational defensive end who could work opposite a player like Aidan Hutchinson from day one. As he grows as a pass-rusher and develops in this area, he will become an even more prominent contributor on any NFL defense.

More from Lions OnSI: