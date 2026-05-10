Lions 'Thrilled' With UDFA QB, Class Among Best in Holmes' Tenure

The Detroit Lions' player acquisition process didn't end when the final pick in the NFL Draft was made. In fact, it was just getting started.

In the hours following the Draft, the Lions agreed to contracts with a reported nine undrafted free agents. The class includes some intriguing names, most notably USC defensive end Anthony Lucas and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Speaking in an interview on Sirius XM's NFL Radio Friday, Lions general manager Brad Holmes noted that he's very pleased with the class collectively.

“I want to say we had seven (with draftable grades). I want to say seven of the nine, they were draftable or at least one point were a draftable guy for us," Holmes said. "We were really thrilled about the guys that we got, and it’s just really credit to our scouts, our coaches, everybody, our trainers. I couldn’t be more proud of all the hard work they put in. I would say right now, it’s one of our better undrafted free agent hauls that we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

In particular, Altmyer is an intriguing addition for the team's quarterback room. Jared Goff is entrenched as the team's starter, and they brought back veteran Teddy Bridgewater presumably to back up Goff.

This means Altmyer will be competing to make the roster as the third quarterback behind the two veterans. After a strong last two seasons at Illinois, Altmyer is looking to carry the momentum into his opportunity with the Lions.

Holmes admitted that Altmyer has enticing traits, starting with his throwing motion and his mobility. He notched 242 rushing yards in his final year with the Fighting Illini, indicating that he could have some dual-threat ability.

“He was one of those seven guys, so we were thrilled to get him. But you’re right, he just has a cerebral, a calmness about him," Holmes said. "I believe that he has a very natural throwing motion. He can play the quarterback position, he showed that, but he’s also a lot more mobile than you think from a guy that actually can do a lot of different things from the pocket.

In addition to these traits, Altmyer has also shown an ability to master the mental side of the game. With the Lions' offense being complex, he'll be tested but the Lions are excited to see how he manages his opportunities under center in OTAs and training camp.

"I think just his above the neck ability, his intelligence, his natural throwing motion, and when you add in the ability to do some things with his legs, just really thrilled with him," Holmes said. "He’s got the right football character and makeup and intelligence. We’re excited to see him when he gets here and gets rolling.”

New running back tandem

The Lions' backfield will have a new look in 2026, as David Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans and replaced by Isiah Pacheco.

Signing a one-year deal, Pacheco is a physical runner who had plenty of success with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's known for the power he runs with, which should fit Detroit's offense nicely.

Holmes noted that he and head coach Dan Campbell have always believed in the impact of a two-back tandem. As a result, they prioritized bringing in another complementary piece for star Jahmyr Gibbs.

"Getting Pacheco, me and Dan have always been big fans of Pacheco. It is his mindset and intent in how he runs. It’s hard to get yards in this league and those holes close up quick," Holmes said. "And so if you have the right mindset, you can get a lot of hidden yards if you have a little bit more desire. I think he’s gonna be a really good compliment. Always been a fan from afar and just loved how he runs as soon as he’s been in the league. And we don’t expect anything different being a really good compliment to Jahmyr.”