Combine Notebook: FA Targets, Dolphins Liked Lions DC, Extension Talks

INDIANAPOLIS – Key members of the Detroit Lions discussed a wide variety of topics on the first day of media availability at the 2026 NFL scouting combine.

Head coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes and both coordinators spoke to reporters.

Also, general managers and head coaches from other teams are regularly asked about league matters or ties to other coaches that have landed with different teams.

Here is a recap of relevant Lions news from the Indianapolis Convention Center, site of the festivities for the majority of media availabilities.

Lions top external targets may not be available

The Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens do not seem too keen on parting ways with players considered elite at their positions.

Tyler Linderbaum is set to earn a hefty contract, and the Ravens are ready to pony up.

"I think he's the best center in the league. I think he's one of the best interior linemen in the league," new head coach Jesse Minter said. "A major part of the team here. Somebody we'd love to have back. I think he knows how we feel about him and that we'd love to have him back. I think he's a major piece of our offense. I think he fits really well in the direction that our offense is headed."

A record-setting contract could already be in the inbox of Linderbaum's agent.

"We've been having conversations, we've had conversations since the end of the season," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "At this point in time, we've made him a market-setting deal proposal offer. Hopefully, we can get something done with him between now and the start of the new league year."

Maxx Crosby still appears to be in the Raiders' plans, but things could change rather quickly.

"I do (think he will be back)," general manager John Spytek said Tuesday. "Maxx is an elite player, and I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them."

Dolphins liked Kelvin Sheppard

New Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was highly complimentary of Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

The former NFL linebacker may have even been a finalist for the job that eventually went to Jeff Hafley.

“Could not have been more impressed with Kelvin or Patrick (Graham). They did a phenomenal job, they were legitimate candidates," said Sullivan. "The truth of the matter is, there’s a pace and a timing, of which you have to move to make sure you’re going to get your guy. You can’t get left holding a bag. At that point in the process, it was clear to us that Hafley was who we wanted to go after.

"He had other options on the table, so there was a timing element to where we had to get on down the road to make sure that we weren’t going to lose him to somebody else. Cannot say enough good things about Patrick Graham, I was with him in Green Bay, he’s a phenomenal coach, he will continue to do great things in this league. Kelvin was very very impressive and I have no doubt that he’ll be a head coach in this football league.”

Sheppard expressed he learned a significant amount from interviewing in Miami. Despite Hafley being hired the same day of his interview, Sheppard believes the interview was conducted in good faith.

“His energy, his command of the room. I think if you want to build a bully, Kelvin, he can lead men. The toughness, and the command that he had, his ability to articulate that, and it wasn’t false bravado," said Sullivan. "I mean, he walked out of the room and we all kind of looked at each other like ‘wow, that was really impressive.’ I have no doubt that as he gets down the road in his career, he’ll have a lot of opportunities.”

Ben Johnson feels Drew Petzing does not need his advice

Ben Johnson does not feel new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing needs any advice to survive working with Dan Campbell.

Two previous Campbell hires have only lasted one season in Motown.

“Drew doesn’t need my advice, Drew does a great job, he’s a dear friend of mine, and I know he’s going to knock it out of the park there in Detroit," said Johnson. "I’m very happy for him, and that opportunity. There’s a ton of really good players there, there’s some coaches in that building that I care deeply for, and so I think they’re in good hands.”

Asked Ben Johnson what advice he would give Drew Petzing to be able last more than one year with Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/9HeJf4C2UD — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) February 24, 2026

Extension talks

Holmes indicated, when asked by reporters, he is interested in contract extension talks with key Lions' players, but the salary cap is a factor every team must take into account when making decisions.

While it is expected Jahmyr Gibbs will earn an extension, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta may have to wait.

“We’re still having discussions with that,” Holmes explained. “Those are all players that we feel are core players that we want to keep around. They’re part of our foundation. But again, it just goes back to the retaining. Okay, that’s paying, and then it’s, ‘Well, how much additional resources do you have going forward?’ And look, there’s a lot of different timelines and levers that we’ll have at our disposal. But hose are all players that you rattled off that we see as key pieces that we want to keep around for a long time.”