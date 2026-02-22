Roundtable: Questions for Lions' Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes

The Detroit Lions On SI staff takes a look at the week ahead for the Detroit Lions at the NFL Combine.

1. What are you looking forward to hearing from Dan Campbell at the combine?

Christian Booher: I am curious to see what led him to hire Drew Petzing. Campbell has not talked to the media since the hiring, as he only has commented in a video to season ticket holders, and will surely be asked about the addition to the staff. Campbell cast a wide net, with candidates like Mike McDaniel, Jake Peetz and Tee Martin also getting interviews. I'm curious to hear what set Petzing apart from the rest of the candidates, and how Campbell sees the fit with the new coordinator and quarterback Jared Goff.

Vito Chirco: I'd like to hear from Campbell the lessons he and his coaching staff have learned from Detroit's disappointing 2025 campaign. Furthermore, I'd like to hear how much he can take away from this past season when it comes to preparing for the upcoming campaign. Along with that, I'd like to find out what his plan of attack is for the combine and the offseason as a whole. That, to me, will be the most important intel to gather from his combine press conference.

2. What question would you ask Brad Holmes at the combine?

Booher: As always, any sort of nugget pertaining to the team's plan for the NFL draft would be fun to hear and learn about. However, with Holmes I'm most interested to hear if there are any updates regarding veterans like Alex Anzalone, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Taylor Decker and what their futures with the team look like. Anzalone and Muhammad are pending free agents, and Anzalone caused a stir last week with his comments about a highlight video he wasn't featured in. Meanwhile, Decker is mulling retirement. Whether or not they return in 2026 will shape the team's needs and likely their draft strategy, so Holmes has to have an idea one way or another whether they will be back in Motown next season.

Chirco: I’d ask Brad Holmes to detail what his strategy will be for both free agency and the draft. It’s an ultra important offseason for Holmes and Detroit’s front office, especially considering the fact that the Lions missed out on the playoffs this past season for the first time since the 2022 campaign. Consequently, the onus is on Holmes to make multiple high-impact additions via both free agency and the draft this offseason.

3. Which draft prospect do you hope to learn more about?

Booher: I'd like to learn more about Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey. He was one of the most dominant pass-rushers in college football last season, but wasn't one of the more prominent prospects until late in the season. The Red Raiders dominated the Big 12 and finished undefeated prior to their College Football Playoff quarterfinal lost, and in a league where defense sometimes takes a back seat, Bailey anchored a dominant unit. Right now, he's projected to be off the board before the Lions' pick, but things are always unpredictable on draft night and I'm curious to learn more about his play-style and see his athleticism in drills.

Chirco: I have two names: EDGE Keldric Faulk and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Both have recently become popular mock draft targets of the Lions at No. 17 overall. Subsequently, I’m intrigued to see how dominant they will be in their respective drills at the combine this upcoming week.

4. Do you think the Lions will sign a free agent tackle?

Booher: I do think the Lions add an offensive tackle, I just don't think it will be a big name. The Lions like to add free agents in the margins with an occasional splash, and I think early in free agency the Lions won't rush to spend on a position with two starters currently on roster. Obviously, this hinges on whether or not Taylor Decker makes a decision on his future before free agency opens, but I think even if he retires the Lions could add a journeyman on a one-year deal to compete with and mentor a younger player. Giovanni Manu is entering a pivotal third season, and the Lions may still be holding out hope that they can mold his technique and utilize all the athleticism that he has. However, it would be wise for them to add another veteran as depth at the very least after Dan Skipper's retirement.

Chirco: Just like Christian, I do think the Lions will sign an offensive tackle this offseason without breaking the bank for one. That likely means Detroit won’t be landing either Baltimore’s Tyler Linderbaum or Buffalo’s Connor McGovern, both of whom are expected to earn handsome paydays. Instead, Detroit will likely acquire a Jack Conklin-type tackle who is due for a bounceback season and will cost significantly less than both Linderbaum and McGovern.

5. What is the position Lions need to learn about most at combine?

Booher: I'm going into this year's Combine with an open mind, and will be curious to see which of the offensive line prospects test the best athletically. It looks to be a fairly deep class of offensive tackles, and this is ideal for the Lions as they will likely have a need for depth at the very least. As a result, I'd like to get to know the group a little more throughout the Combine and see who has the intangible traits the Lions value so highly that could make them a fit for the organization in this year's draft.

Chirco: I’m hoping the Lions will glean a lot of valuable insight about this draft class’s offensive tackle and EDGE classes. Specifically, I’m intrigued to find out what Holmes & Co. end up learning about offensive tackles Kadyn Proctor, Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano, as well as EDGE defenders David Bailey, Keldric Faulk and Akheem Mesidor. I believe that each of the aforementioned names are viable candidates to be selected by the Lions at No. 17 overall. I also think each of those players has a chance to upgrade Detroit at their respective positions.