Dan Campbell Possibly Took Over Play-Calling from John Morton
The Detroit Lions' offense was in somewhat of a rut in recent weeks, and the team may have made a change to combat that.
On Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was observed holding a play-call sheet and talking into a headset on the television broadcast of their game against the Washington Commanders. Reports indicate that Campbell, who was also donning glasses and does carry a play-sheet every week, may have indeed taken over the play-calling duties.
"Lions HC Dan Campbell has a play sheet and is doing the talking into the headset in between plays," wrote NFL insider Mike Garafolo during the first quarter of Sunday's game. "Lots of indications of a disconnect between OC John Morton and the players and coaches. Campbell appears to have taken over offensive play calling, which he indicated was possible."
Offensive coordinator John Morton, who has called plays for the entire season from the booth, was also shown on the broadcast but did not appear to be talking into the headset when shown.
Campbell has done this previously in his tenure, as he took over play-calling from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn in Week 10 of the 2021 season. Lynn was replaced by Ben Johnson in the ensuing offseason.
Detroit has lost two of its last three games entering Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, and the offense has been out of sync in that time frame. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said the offensive attack has lacked flow.
In particular, third down has been an issue for the team. Entering Sunday, the Lions ranked 25th in third-down conversion rate. During his Friday media session, Campbell told reporters that play-calling could be part of the issue.
“Part of it could be with the way the game is called. It could be maybe rhythm of how you call it. It could be what you go to. It could be who you’re trying to get involved," Campbell explained. "I hate to give away a plan. And I’ve got it, I understand what you’re asking, too, it’s like, ‘I don’t get it.’ But it can be a number of different things. That’s about as good as I can do for you right now without giving anything away.”
Campbell noted that the team has lacked some rhythm, and that in finding that groove the team could then unlock some explosives. He explained that the offensive process is a collaborative one.
"Everything we do offensively, we do together. So, we all have ideas, we all have input, we all come together. A lot of times it’ll start with something, and it grows to something else because of another coach, put an idea on top of what somebody else brought up," Campbell said. "So, that’s all we think about and talk about is, ‘Man, how do we become more efficient? How do we help our guys?’ Just find the rhythm, that’s all. We’ve just got to get a little rhythm. We find our rhythm, we get some early first downs, we get some explosives."
On Detroit's first drive Sunday, the offense marched down the field and scored on a pass from Jared Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs. A touchdown pass from Goff to St. Brown on the second drive made the Lions a perfect two-for-two on touchdown drives in the first quarter.
"And I think of a little bit like you’re trying to get that fire started and it’s smoldering, it’s just smoke and you see some embers, but you can’t get it lit, and you just need a little oxygen," Campbell noted. "So, that’s what us as coaches – just give them a little oxygen and they’ll do the rest, this thing will go. And so that’s what we’re charged with. So, I like our plan to this point, and we all have to do our job.”