Detroit Lions Grades: Defensive Line, Secondary Fail to Step Up

The Detroit Lions fell to 8-6 with a 41-34 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Here are grades for each position group based on performance in the Lions' Week 15 matchup against the Rams.

Quarterbacks: B-

Jared Goff got off to a very strong start. While the first drive ended thanks in part to a crucial penalty, he and the offense took advantage of a takeaway by firing the first of two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff had completed 14-of-20 passes at halftime for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including two to St. Brown and one to Jameson Williams. However, after the half he was much less efficient. After the break, he completed 11-of-21 passes and couldn't get going as the team went three-and-out on its first three second-half possessions.

Running backs: C-

It was a tough afternoon for running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was limited to just 38 rushing yards on 13 carries. Though he contributed an additional 20 on four catches, he was kept out of the end zone. This pushes the Lions to 0-6 in games where Gibbs does not score a touchdown.

David Montgomery had multiple strong runs, including one on which he showcased his trademark stiff arm in the first-half. He found the end zone in the fourth quarter and finished with 38 rushing yards on seven carries.

Wide receivers: A-

It was a welcome return home for California native Amon-Ra St. Brown, who set the tone early with a 17-yard touchdown grab on the second series. He would add another receiving touchdown later in the second quarter, and finished the first half with nine catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Jameson Williams also had a nice start, hauling in four passes for 92 yards and a score in the first half. However, the second-half wasn't as fruitful due to a lack of overall success offensively. Both St. Brown (13 catches, 164 yards) and Williams (seven, 134) both went over 100 yards, but the only other receiver to catch a pass was Kalif Raymond.

Tight ends: C-

Decimated due to injuries at this position, the Lions didn't get any production in the passing game from their tight end options.

Practice squad elevation Giovanni Ricci got a decent workload in his first game as a Lion. It was a mixed bag for him, as he did have a pair of nice blocks in the run game in the first half, but drew a holding penalty that stalled the Lions' first drive of the second half.

Offensive line: B

Penei Sewell was whistled for holding for the first time this season on the team's first drive, which derailed some of the early momentum and led to a missed field goal. Trystan Colon struggled at times as well after getting the start at left guard.

In the first half, Lions were able to generate some positive plays, particularly in the passing game. It was a mostly clean game, both with penalties and handling the Rams' pass-rush. The lone sack came when Colon was beaten on a rush by Kobie Turner.

Defensive line: B

Aidan Hutchinson once again showed off his unique athleticism early in the game. Against former Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, Hutchinson made an exceptional interception on the Rams' first drive and returned it 58 yards to set up St. Brown's first touchdown.

Hutchinson would add a sack later in the first half, which stalled out a Rams drive. However, like the offense, the second-half brought dire straits for the Lions' pass-rush. Their momentum in getting after Stafford was halted.

Roy Lopez would add a sack to his tally, and Hutchinson finished with a sack and three quarterback hits.

Linebackers: C-

Jack Campbell led the defense with 14 total tackles, 10 of which were solos. Alex Anzalone added five combined tackles, while Derrick Barnes had three. However, it was a tough day in coverage for the group as a whole.

Los Angeles' play-action schemes particularly troubled the Lions' linebackers. Tight end Colby Parkinson had five catches for 75 yards and two scores, while Davis Allen added three catches for 16 yards.

The Rams' run game also gashed Detroit at the second level, as Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 149 yards on 26 carries.

Secondary: D

Banged up in the secondary once again, the Lions started Avonte Maddox and Erick Hallett at the safety position along with D.J. Reed and Amik Robertson at cornerback. Against a Rams receiving corps featuring two of the league's best receivers, it was tough sledding.

Puka Nacua gashed the Lions' defense for 181 receiving yards on nine catches, while Davante Adams had four catches for 71 yards. Nacua was particularly troublesome, as he converted two pivotal first-half fourth-downs. He also had a big gain late in the first half after Reed fell down in coverage.

Daniel Thomas was beat up the sideline by Parkinson for a touchdown, though Parkinson's apparent bobble of the ball and knee touching the turf prior to reaching the end zone caused plenty of controversy.

Special teams: C

Jake Bates started the game on a sour note, hooking a 43-yard field goal wide left on the Lions' first possession. He would bounce back by connecting on his second attempt, a 24-yarder in the second quarter.

Tom Kennedy wasn't able to recapture his magic as a return man in Sunday's game, as he had one kickoff return for 13 yards and one punt return for eight. Kalif Raymond also contributed in the return game.

Coaching: C-

The tale of two halves will be something that burns within the Lions as they go through the final three games of the regular season. In the first, Dan Campbell had the offense humming and the defense had done enough to keep the Rams at bay despite some big plays.

However, the Rams' running game gashed the Lions' defense in the final two quarters, while the offense sputtered for too long before finding a groove late.

Campbell snapped his spell of bad luck on fourth-down conversion attempts, as he dialed up a clever play-action play that resulted in a connection from Goff to St. Brown. However, he did have some questionable play-calling in the second-half such as an inside run call on third-and-long that was stuffed for a three-yard loss.

Now, the Lions are at a crossroads entering their final three games. Their playoff odds continue to dip, and winning out has become a massive priority. They don't control their own destiny at this stage, and will need some help.

For a team that has been built on grit and resiliency, the struggles as of late set up the ultimate test of Detroit's core characteristics.

