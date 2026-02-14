Why NFL Analyst Believes 'No Need to Panic' About Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a team many are still high on that should be able to turn around their fortunes in 2026.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently tiered the 18 NFL teams that did not qualify to make the playoffs.

Detroit struggled all throughout the 2025 season to win consecutive games, and missed out on the postseason for the first time since 2022.

It was the first time Dan Campbell's squad had taken a step back, after winning nine, 12 and 15 games the past three seasons.

A 9-8 season felt jarring, given the elevated expectations for a team that has talent on both sides of the football.

The criteria used to determine each team's outlook were their current trajectory and ability to return quickly to the postseason. Fowler identified "no-doubt" bounce-back squads, all the way to teams that likely need full rebuilds.

The Lions, led by sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell, were placed in the "no need to panic" category, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

As Fowler explained, "Detroit still has one of the league's most talented rosters and should jump right back into contention. The hiring of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing isn't splashy but will prove vital."

The Bengals, Colts, Cowboys, Vikings and Buccaneers were listed as NFL teams that were still a few moves away from being back in the playoff picture.

Even though many are still on the team, there are reasons why it may take the Lions longer than some may have expected.

"Detroit has committed nearly $1 billion to star players on extensions, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the next to be paid," Fowler writes. "Will that affect roster depth? GM Brad Holmes faces a balancing act, as the Lions need to improve their run defense and add talent to the secondary."

There are still a couple of key roster decisions general manager Brad Holmes needs to make. If veteran Taylor Decker retires, the offensive line may need to be overhauled again.

A handful of older free agents may draw attention from other teams, too.

What is clear is that this is a key offseason for Detroit's front office to get things back on track after a down year.

