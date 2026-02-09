Radio Host Takes Dig at NFL Coaches Like Lions Dan Campbell

The Seattle Seahawks were able to dispose of the New England Patriots in a game that highlighted defense still does indeed win championships.

Mad Dog Sports SiriusXM radio host Damon Amendolara seemed to take a dig at aggressive NFL coaches like Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions and Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos, when he posted comments on social media.

According to Amendolora, "This Super Bowl win by Mike Macdonald is for all the over-caffeinated coaches who can’t help but go for it on 4th down and find FGs and level-headed game management so reprehensible."

The Seahawks were able to steadily build their lead against the Patriots in the first half by electing to kick field goals. There was certainly added confidence that taking the points would be beneficial, as the NFC West squad featured one of the top defenses in the National Football League.

Campbell and others have challenged the notion that team's should simply punt or kick field goals on fourth-down.

Detroit has been consistently among the most aggressive teams in the National Football League, opting to go for it on fourth-down at an elevated rate.

Unfortunately, Campbell and his decisions to gamble did not pay off as often in 2025, resulting in the defense being tasked with attempting to limit the damage.

Seattle head man Mike Macdonald credited the impact of veteran coach Leslie Frazier on the team's defense and their success this season.

Frazier previously served as head coach of the Buffalo Bills and has spent many years as a defensive coordinator in the league.

Macdonald made sure to add Frazier to his staff, as soon as he accepted the job last offseason. The 66-year-old served as an assistant coach on the Seahawks' staff this season.

"We would not be having this press conference right now if Leslie wasn't a Seahawk," Macdonald said. "He was the first person I called when I got the job. Hopefully I made it very clear to him that we needed him. He's just a great complement to my skillset, to my personality. He's such a great connector with the players, he's such a great communicator.

"He calls our bluff when we're full of crap on defense when we do stupid stuff with game planning," Macdonald added. "Which happens probably more than we want. He's been tremendous."

