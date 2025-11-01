Detroit Lions 2025 Draft Pick Expected to Return Soon
The Detroit Lions could be getting back a 2025 NFL draft pick and relatively soon.
Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein was waived with an injury settlement prior to the start of the season, following a preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.
According to Detroit Football Network, Hassanein is in line to return either next week or the following week.
He was subject to waivers, but was not claimed by any other team. At this point, the former Boise State Broncos defender is free to sign with any team, but it is expected he will return to Detroit, based on how the front office and coaching staff expressed their fondness for how he approaches football.
The Lions coaching staff trusted the talented defender would do all that he could to return and continue his development.
"He's going to do everything it takes to heal up, to rehab, to be back," said Dan Campbell. "He's going to stay in it mentally, learn what he can and process what he can, and that's always going to give you a chance to be better when you come back."
Detroit's defensive line has had a solid start to the 2025 season, with Aidan Hutchinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad excelling at the defensive end position.
With the trade deadline looming, the team may still target another defensive end, but the eventual return of Hassanein, Josh Paschal and Marcus Davenport may give general manager Brad Holmes confidence in the depth at that position.
Dan Campbell's reaction to Aidan Hutchinson contract
Since arriving in Motown back in 2021, the Lions organization have expressed a goal of drafting well, developing players and then signing them to extensions.
Hutchinson was the latest to ink a lucrative, long-term contract extension, keeping him in Detroit until the conclusion of the 2030 NFL season.
Dan Campbell was asked his reaction to the signing earlier this week.
"Yeah I mean, listen, we’ve wanted to get this thing done for a bit now and this didn’t just happen overnight. But we had all the conviction in the world that Hutch is here to stay, he’s everything we’re about," said Campbell. "He’s a productive player in all areas, he’s smart, he’s instinctive and he plays all-out all the time from snap to whistle. And he’s just us. So, it was really a no-brainer for us. It was just making sure that both sides came to an agreement. But we’re fired up. So, yeah we would have liked to have this done a little earlier but hey, we got it done. And we’re excited. We’re excited.”