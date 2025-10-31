Can Struggling Vikings Run Defense Slow Gibbs, Montgomery?
Joe Nelson covers the Minnesota Vikings for Vikings OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
1.) What is your initial impression of J.J. McCarthy? Will his expected return give the offense a boost, and how can he improve after some struggles in his first two starts?
Joe Nelson: McCarthy's debut was electrifying, albeit only for one quarter. But what he did in the fourth quarter — leading three straight touchdown drives — against Chicago generated a ton of excitement and hope. Beyond that, it's easy to say he played poorly in seven of eight quarters before the ankle injury knocked him out of action. But the 30,000-foot view isn't fair. It doesn't take into account that he played without left tackle Christian Darrisaw and wide receiver Jordan Addison, nor does it provide context about how the Vikings were missing seven key players in Week 2. His mobility should help rid the Vikings of the sack problem Carson Wentz had, though it'll be up to McCarthy to get rid of the ball on time.
2.) How much is the uncertainty at QB to blame for the Vikings’ 3-4 start to the season?
Nelson: Playing without a healthy quarterback behind a banged-up offensive line is not a recipe for success. The only starter on the offensive line who hasn't missed time with an injury is right guard Will Fries. Darrisaw returned from his ACL before anyone thought he would, and it's been an up-and-down experience. Rookie right guard Donovan Jackson broke his wrist in Week 2. Center Ryan Kelly is on IR with two concussions. Right tackle Brian O'Neill is still feeling the effects of an MCL sprain. I'm not sure any quarterback would've performed well behind that O-line, so it's no surprise that Wentz, with a busted up shoulder, couldn't find consistency.
3.) The Vikings currently rank 24th in run defense heading into Week 9. What adjustments might the team make heading into a matchup against a potent Lions’ rushing attack?
Nelson: They need to get bigger in the middle. Free-agent signees Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave were added to boost the interior pass rush, but they quite simply haven't been good enough in recent weeks. If Kimani Vidal ran through the Vikings like Swiss cheese, I can't fathom what Gibbs and Montgomery are going to do. To improve, the Vikings need the offense to control more of the clock and allow older players like Allen and Hargrave to catch their breath. Beyond that, it'll come down to great tackling. Linebackers Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, and Ivan Pace Jr. need to be on their A-game on Sunday.
4.) What are 1-2 matchups you’re watching that could decide Sunday’s game?
Nelson: The matchup everyone should be worried about in Minnesota is against Aidan Hutchinson. Providing a tight end to help chip Hutchinson is certainly going to be part of the plan, but it's a less-than-ideal situation with tight end Josh Oliver likely out with an injury. He's one of the best blocking tight ends in the league, so it'll be up to T.J. Hockenson to give tackles Brian O'Neill and Christian Darrisaw a little more help. Neither Darrisaw nor O'Neill is 100% healthy, so this will be a big test.
5.) Who wins and why?
Nelson: I'd be insane to pick the Vikings over the Lions in Detroit, but this Vikings team has surprised me many times before. If McCarthy doesn't turn the ball over and Minnesota's defense can prevent the splash plays, it might not be an easy hunt for the Lions. I thought Minnesota was a double-digit win team before the season, and this will be the first time all season that the offense has most of its original parts, except for starting center Ryan Kelly. It's also the Vikings' first normal week of practice since Week 2, having spent the past month-plus dealing with back-to-back games in Europe and then returning from the bye to play two games in four days. It's also a tipping point for Minnesota. If they lose, their playoff hopes take a major hit. If they win, they're right back in the thick of the NFC North and the NFC playoff race. What the heck, I'm going to pick the upset: Vikings 34, Lions 31.