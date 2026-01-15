Ben Johnson Says Rams Star WR Reminds Him of Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is currently preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field this weekend.

During his latest media session, he was asked about Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Based on their productivity and physicality, many could understand why the first-year head coach was reminded of a player he coached while serving as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

“I think you look at a guy like that, I think it starts with this guy is a football player, take position

out of it. He clearly loves the game. He clearly is all about ball. He reminds me a lot of (Lions WR

Amon-Ra) St. Brown," said Johnson. "Another guy that I felt very similar about because he's not just excellent at catching the football and route running, but he does everything.

"He's willing to put his nose in there and get his hands dirty in the running game. The versatility which he has. I mean, he's in the box inserting through the B- and C-gaps, not only to block, but to run routes. I mean physical player, tough player and you can tell really a dependable player as well.”

St. Brown was named to the second-team All-Pro squad this season, after he secured 117 receptions for 1401 yards and 11 touchdowns.

What former Lions OC thinks about Matthew Stafford

Johnson indicated he has studied the principles of Rams coach Sean McVay, as the scheme put together in Detroit married what the NFC West coach did well with Jared Goff with Dan Campbell's principles.

When asked about former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Johnson noted that the veteran signal-caller is in complete control of the offense, which is evident based on how many points the Rams have scored this season.

“I think he's fundamentally sound and when you talk about the footwork, I think it starts there

with him. Then as you talk about an experienced player that sees the field really well, he

understands defenses, he knows how to manipulate defenses," Johnson said. "He's got a great feel for the game and that translates to everything he does every single week. They're very much a premier play operation.

"They get into really good football plays against whatever defense that you're it. That's a credit to the head coach and play caller obviously, but also Matthew has a lot to do with that, because he's got complete control of everything that's going on," Johnson added. "It's no wonder that they're scoring so many points that they are right now.”

