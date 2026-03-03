Report: Lions Are Not Expected to Be Major Players in Free Agency

One week ahead of the start of the legal tampering period, a report has surfaced that examines what the Detroit Lions plans could be in free agency.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Multiple agents who met with the Lions at the NFL combine do not expect the team to be major players in free agency, and one who spoke with the team believes they will move Tate Ratledge to center and open competition at the guard spots. In all four of his spring trades, Holmes has acquired a player to fill a position of need, albeit one – Goff – to fill a hole he created on his own."

Detroit has the ability to gain additional cap space by restructuring the contract of quarterback Jared Goff and others, including wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

General manager Brad Holmes also has key decisions to make regarding the team's own free agents and players eligible for extensions.

It is expected that conversations will begin to extend running back Jahmyr Gibbs, with Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch all expected to have discussions with the team about new deals.

Plans for offensive lineman Tate Ratledge

At the combine, Holmes again expressed the team is still considering switching Ratledge to center, after he played his rookie season at right guard.

As Dave Birkett explained, "One (agent) who spoke with the team believes they will move Tate Ratledge to center and open competition at the guard spots."

Holmes expressed at the Lions' season-ending media session, and again at the combine it was a real possibility Ratledge could play at center in the future.

There were attempts made during Ratledge's first training camp to get him reps at center, but early struggles caused the coaching staff to turn to veteran Graham Glasgow.

“I think that’s still a real option. Look, when we tried him out there early in camp, he wasn’t doing anything wrong that we had to move him back. We just felt like where he was, at that stage of his career, being a rookie, we felt right guard was just going to be a little bit more of an easier acclimation for him," said Holmes at the combine. "There’s still promise for Tate to move in that position.

"But, I think that’s the beauty of it, is that that’s flexibility that we have," Holmes added further. "So, whether we add guard, center, whatever, I think Tate will always be in that conversation.”