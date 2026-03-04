Detroit Lions Best and Worst Free-Agent Signings of Last Decade

Over the past decade, the Detroit Lions have experienced a varying level of success in free agency.

Some additions have worked out, helping transform the franchise into a contender. Meanwhile, others have proven to be costly mistakes due to injuries, poor performance or off-field issues.

With that said, here are the Lions’ best and worst free-agent acquisitions of the last 10 years.

Best signings

RB David Montgomery

Signed in 2023, Montgomery, affectionately known as “Knuckles,” formed one-half of the Lions’ dynamic backfield tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs.

He and Gibbs each rushed for at least 945 yards and 10 touchdowns in their first season together (‘23). They also helped lead Detroit to back-to-back NFC North division titles in ‘23 and 2024, and comprised one of the game's most electric running back duos.

Montgomery, who was traded to the Texans Monday, will be missed by the Lions and their fans.

LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone, signed in 2021, has easily been one of the best free-agent signings of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era.

He's provided a welcomed veteran voice in the Lions’ locker room, and has helped anchor the team's linebackers group.

An impending free agent this offseason, he could have played his last down of football in Detroit.

WR Kalif Raymond

Prior to signing with the Lions, Raymond had struggled to establish himself with four previous teams (Denver, the N.Y. Giants and Jets and Tennessee).

However, Detroit’s coaching staff saw untapped potential.

Over five seasons, Raymond has developed into a reliable receiver and an elite return specialist, earning two All-Pro selections and becoming a fan favorite in the Motor City.

Just like Anzalone, though, the 2025 campaign might have been his final season in Detroit.

K Jake Bates

After emerging as the top kicker in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers, Detroit moved quickly to bring Bates in prior to the 2024 season.

While his 2025 season had some inconsistencies, the Lions secured stability at a position that often plagues NFL teams.

And now they're positioned to be one of the few teams that won’t have to cycle through kickers in 2026.

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Signed for the first time by the Lions in 2016, he instantly became one of then Detroit signal-caller Matthew Stafford’s go-to targets.

In five seasons in his first stint with the Lions, Jones amassed 4,296 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. Additionally, his 18.0 yards-per-catch average in 2017 highlighted his big-play ability.

He was signed by Detroit a second time in 2023, but played in just six games that season.

Still, he was undeniably the finest signing of the failed Bob Quinn era in Detroit.

Worst signings

WRs Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams

These two receivers, both signed during the 2021 offseason, managed to play just one total game in Detroit.

Perriman was cut before the start of the regular season, while Williams suffered a bad concussion in Week 1 and never played another NFL game.

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Signed in 2023, Moseley played in just three total games in the Motor City.

He tore his ACL after just two snaps in ‘23 and then suffered another serious physical ailment the following season.

It never worked out for the defensive back in Detroit, and he hasn't played a down of football since.

EDGE Marcus Davenport

Originally signed in 2024, Davenport has been unable to stay healthy since day one, and has managed to record just 1.5 total sacks in his time in Detroit.

Consequently, he has proven to be an inadequate running mate for Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

CB Cam Sutton

He was signed in 2023 to a three-year, $33 million contract, with expectations of being the Lions’ No. 1 cornerback.

He significantly underachieved, however, and was released the following offseason after being the subject of off-the-field issues and inconsistent play, including a hugely underwhelming NFC Championship Game performance.