Detroit Lions Do Not Execute Trade at 2025 Deadline
The Detroit Lions front office was ultimately not able to execute at a trade at this year's deadline.
Throughout the afternoon, there were several deals executed by other teams, but general manager Brad Holmes was not able to pull of a move to improve the team.
Head coach Dan Campbell had indicated last week the team was unlikely to be all that active. Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning, the fifth-year head coach expressed the organization was not going to veer from their plan on player acquisition.
The team has often expressed they are seeking players at the right price that are the right fit and the right type of player the coaching staff deems has the right character and football makeup.
Earlier in the afternoon, Detroit addressed their need along the offensive line, adding Jack Conley to the practice squad.
In corresponding moves, tight end Kenny Yeboah was released with an injury settlement. Offensive lineman Justin Herron was also released.
Dealing with adversity
Following a stunning loss to the Minnesota Vikings and dealing with an injury to left guard Christian Mahogany, Campbell was asked at his Monday media session about his message to the team about responding to adversity.
Detroit has not lost back-to-back games in three year and will travel to Washington to face a Commanders squad that will be without several key players.
“Well I say this all the time. You don’t know, every team’s going to get hit with adversity at some point in the season. You don’t know when it’s going to happen, you don’t know how long it’s going to be for. Some maybe a week, maybe a game, some two weeks, maybe three, maybe a month, I don’t know," said Campbell. "And it’s really about how you handle it. It’s always been about how you handle it. When things aren’t going your way or it feels a little rocky, man, just focus on what we need to correct and what cost us the game, and just keep your focus there.
"Not like, ‘Oh man, what are we going to do? It’s all utter panic and they’re going to start running twist games and gunning, we can’t pick this up and what about third down?’ There’s a reason why everything happened the way it happened," Campbell added. "It’s all encompassing. It really took all of us. Man, it’s about calm down. Let’s make the corrections, let’s go back to work this week, and let’s get better. And let’s play better football next week. That’s all we’ve got to do, and let’s find a way to get a win. So, I just think that’s important."
Campbell indicated the loss to the Vikings, in which the team played poorly in all three phases, has the potential to be a silver lining, if the team takes the right approach following such a bad loss.
"As bad as it tastes right now, I’m a big believer in, you look back at some point and say, ‘Man, that may have been the best thing that happened to us.’ Because we had to overcome this, we had to do this, this forced this changed, this made us look at this a little differently, this got the urgency up for the way I go about my business," said Campbell. "And sometimes that’s the way it works, most of the time. I believe that. This is just a little storm we’re in, and we’ve got to weather it. No matter how long it takes, we’ll get out of this. We’ll be good.”