Giovanni Manu Practice Clock Started, Lions Provide Mahogany Update

The Detroit Lions could have the services of left guard Christian Mahogany against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternon, Dan Campbell expressed he was hopeful the second-year offensive lineman could return to action.

The team held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. The coaching staff will know more on Mahogany's availability after he participates in two full practices.

"We're hopeful," said Campbell. "We'll know a lot more tomorrow. You know about last week, certainly it was okay. That looked pretty good, but also knew he wasn't ready. So I mean, we're hopeful. I don't, it's a good question. I'm hoping it looks pretty good. I hope he feels good, but we'll know more really by Friday. So, full speed tomorrow and Friday, he'll go through, and then we'll see. We'll see if he can go."

The team has utilized a rotation of Trystan Colon and Miles Frazier recently.

Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked last week if there were any challenges with a team choosing to rotate offensive linemen.

“Don’t blink. You just call your plays," said Morton. "Don’t blink at all, just like we have been. We’ve had a different center in, we’ve had different guards in, different tackles in. We don’t blink. The tackle area is kind of different. Sometimes you’ve got to protect that because that’s important. But no, we just call our stuff.”

Morton has been impressed by Frazier's size and ability to move.

“I like his size. I like how he moves. He’s a powerful guy," said Morton. "We saw that on tape at LSU and we liked him a lot. And we were shocked that he fell where he was at. But he’s a rookie, he’s got to get - a few years in the weight room is going to help him. And the same thing again, the more he plays, the better he’s going to get just like everybody else. But it was good to get him in there. It was good.”

Giovanni Manu practice clock started

Campbell expressed a player like Manu, who has missed a significant amount of time due to injury, needs practice reps against the team's top talent.

"I think for Gio is he needs reps, practice reps. Get out there against our defense, against (Marcus) Davenport and (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch and real time practice. It's not a ton of them. It's not like training camp, but he just needs reps, man," said Campbell. "He cannot get enough reps. If we're able to use him, or there's something there this year, that's a bonus. It's really about getting him, you know, will this set him up better for next year? Training camp going into that next year That's really it."

