Detroit Lions Lose Center Poached By Browns

The Detroit Lions turned to Kingsley Eguakun to start each of the past two games at center. In their regular season finale, they won't have that option.

Eguakun, who had played each of the last two games as a practice squad elevation, was signed Wednesday by the Cleveland Browns. NFL teams are allowed to sign players off of other clubs' practice squads to their active roster, provided they don't play that team within six days.

The Lions initially signed Eguakun as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft out of Florida. He remained with the practice squad for the duration of last season, before making the team out of training camp early this year.

Eguakun was waived along with defensive tackle Chris Smith in October to make room for defensive replacements amidst injuries on that side of the ball. However, he would return to the organization promptly on the practice squad.

Cleveland lost starting center Ethan Pocic earlier in the month, as he was placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. Luke Wypler has started the last three games.

With injuries on the interior of the offensive line, Eguakun was a logical option to get an opportunity late in the year. Starting center Graham Glasgow was ruled out for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so Eguakun was elevated and got the start at center.

In his first career start, Eguakun recorded a 59.9 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He earned a 74.7 mark as a pass-blocker, and a 59.2 mark as a run-blocker. Lions coach Dan Campbell was encouraged by what he saw from the 2024 undrafted free agent.

“I thought it was really encouraging, I really did," Campbell said on Dec. 22, leading up to the Vikings game. "For his first game to go out there, I thought he competed, I thought he fought, I thought he played fast. It was very encouraging.”

Glasgow was not listed with an injury designation ahead of the Vikings game, but Eguakun had done enough to earn another opportunity as a starter. However, it was a less efficient showing against a stout Vikings defense led by prominent coordinator Brian Flores.

Early in the game, a botched snap exchange from Eguakun to quarterback Jared Goff led to a fumble. The Florida product earned a dismal 39.5 overall offensive PFF grade, with a 42.8 grade as a pass-blocker and a 38.9 grade as a run-blocker.

The Lions have had uncertainty at the center position since the offseason, when longtime mainstay Frank Ragnow announced his retirement. Detroit utilized both Glasgow and 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge at the pivot position in training camp before ultimately deciding on Glasgow to start.

Detroit thought it was getting a boost late in November, when Ragnow announced his desire to exit retirement and return. However, he failed his physical with a Grade 3 hamstring strain and ultimately was unable to return to action.

