Lions Offseason Team Needs Ranked From Least to Most Crucial

The Detroit Lions have moves they need to make and holes they need to fill if they hope to get back into the postseason in 2026.

On paper, the Lions have one of the more talented rosters in the league. However, there are areas across the board where they stand to improve even from a depth perspective. General manager Brad Holmes has been shrewd in his drafting and approach to free agency, though he hasn't made the biggest splashes at times.

Here are the Lions' needs ranked from least to most urgent for the 2026 season.

11.) Wide receiver

The Lions have two Pro Bowl-caliber wide receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. St. Brown has earned All-Pro honors in each of the last three years, while Williams has crossed over the 1,000-yard plateau in each of the last two.

Detroit also invested in the position last year with the trade up to acquire Isaac TeSlaa. The rookie came on strong at the end of the season and wound up with six touchdowns in his debut season. He looks primed to break out, and any addition the Lions make here would be for depth or competitive purposes.

10.) Quarterback

Jared Goff is entrenched as the franchise quarterback, but it could behoove the Lions to take a chance on another backup. They tried to develop Hendon Hooker, but the Tennessee product ultimately didn't pan out.

Kyle Allen won the backup job in his competition with Hooker last year. Holmes and company could look to bring in another young arm to compete with the veteran with hopes of developing within the scheme in 2026.

9.) Running back

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most dynamic running backs in the league. He's a home run threat every time he touches the ball, and will be a focal point for the offense. His counterpart David Montgomery has an uncertain future, however, and as a result the Lions could be in the market for a new addition.

Sione Vaki is another option, and he's entering his third NFL season. Though he hasn't had many opportunities to produce, Vaki has been reliable on special teams and could be ready for a bigger role. Still, if Montgomery doesn't return, Gibbs appears ready to be a workhorse and any addition would be penciled into a competition for the backup spot.

8.) Tight end

The Lions have a bona fide top option at the tight end position in Sam LaPorta, but there are concerns about his availability in the offseason after a season-ending injury. Still, LaPorta has earned the trust of Goff and is a reliable security blanket for the offense.

Detroit has Brock Wright entrenched as the second option, but Wright is entering the final year of his contract. With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing fancying multi-tight end sets, the Lions could use a mid-round pick on a depth option to develop into a backup if Wright doesn't re-up with the team after the 2026 season.

7.) Linebacker

The Lions have two linebackers under contract for multiple seasons in Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. Campbell could sign an extension as soon as this offseason after earning All-Pro honors for the first time, and Barnes inked a three-year extension prior to the 2025 season.

The biggest question is whether or not Alex Anzalone will return. The multi-year defensive captain is set to be a free agent, and though he has been a big part of the turnaround of the franchise, he could find a new home this offseason. If he doesn't return, the Lions could look to retain Malcolm Rodriguez or another internal option such as Grant Stuard or Trevor Nowaske.

6.) Interior defensive line

Alim McNeill will be back as the team's top option, but both of their top nose tackles are set to hit the market in DJ Reader and Roy Lopez. The Lions could look to bring one of them back, but the current cap situation will make it difficult to retain both.

As a result, the Lions could search for a run-stuffer either in free agency or the draft this offseason. Tyleik Williams, last year's first-round pick, could also be slated to take a big step forward and expand his role. That would be a huge development for Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

5.) Cornerback

The Lions' free agency moves at this position will tell the story on how they feel about 2024 draft picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. Both have struggled to produce consistently, as injuries badgered both players in 2025.

Detroit signed D.J. Reed last offseason, and he looked to be reliable as the top option at the position when healthy. However, the depth was tested by an array of injuries and versatile contributor Amik Robertson is set to be a free agent. The Lions would be wise to invest in a veteran this offseason, which would provide insurance if Arnold and Rakestraw are unable to take a big step with their development.

4.) Safety

Perhaps no individual position was hit harder by the injury bug than the safety spot, as both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch suffered significant injuries. There's concern over the long-term impact of Joseph's knee injury, while Branch's Achilles injury could have serious ramifications as well.

In an ideal world, the Lions would get both players back to full health early in the regular season, and they resume terrorizing opposing quarterbacks with their range and savvy coverage akin to how they did in 2024. However, the Lions can't overlook the potential need and must address the depth this offseason.

3.) Offensive tackle

Taylor Decker is mulling retirement, and the Lions need to find a potential replacement. Even if Decker returns for 2026, the tread on his tires is growing too thin to ignore finding a bookend mate for All-Pro Penei Sewell at this position.

The Lions can trust Sewell, and could move him to Goff's blindside if Decker walks away. Still, the retirement of Dan Skipper leaves options such as Jamarco Jones or 2024 fourth-round pick Giovanni Manu as potential replacements for Decker. Adding young depth to develop behind Decker is a must at the very least.

2.) EDGE

Like the offensive tackle position, the Lions have an All-Pro on one side of their defense. Still, they would benefit greatly from creating a fearsome duo that could attack opposing quarterbacks from the edges. Aidan Hutchinson was phenomenal, and can be even better if the Lions find him a running mate.

Al-Quadin Muhammad emerged as a solid No. 2 option last season, but could cash in this offseason as a free agent after a career year. With the value of this position being among the highest in the NFL, Holmes could see value in adding a young pass-rusher to pair with Hutchinson.

1.) Interior offensive line

The retirement of Frank Ragnow last season left the Lions without a stable secondary option at the center position. Though Graham Glasgow did a serviceable job, he is also reportedly considering retirement and the Lions need a long-term stabilizing force.

Tate Ratledge is a potential option after starting every game at guard, but if he were to move over to center then the Lions would need to address the guard position. As a result, the interior offensive line is all grouped together and currently the most pressing need the Lions must address this offseason.

More from Lions OnSI: