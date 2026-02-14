Drew Petzing: Jared Goff Has Made 'Great Plays' On The Move

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing shared during a recent podcast appearance what he felt about veteran starting quarterback Jared Goff.

During a 30-minute interview on SB Nation, Petzing expressed Goff has been excelling at the postion the past couple of seasons and shared his assessment of the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

"He’s as impressive as a quarterback as I’ve seen watching tape. I think it’s one of those things that when you’re not in the division, and we played him two years ago, but we didn’t have a ton of overlap," Petzing said. "So, you see him, you watch a couple of games on TV here and there and you’re like, ‘Oh, it seems like he’s playing well.’ Coming into the interview process and watching the tape, I think you start to really appreciate how good he really is and what level he’s been playing at these last couple of years.

"I think as a play-caller, as a coach, really at any position on offense, when you have a guy that sees the game the way he does, that can operate the way he does, the rhythm and the timing and the vision is really impressive," Petzing continued. "Then having the physical tools to then put the ball where it needs to be placed, to have touch, but also have some violence in his throwing motion.”

Respect for Goff's game

Even though Goff is not considered a mobile quarterback, Petzing recognized he can still make plays when under distress.

As Petzing explained, “Yes, he’s a pocket passer, but he’s made some great plays in the keeper game, on the move. There’s just so many things that I think he does at a really high level that, again, it all goes back to what puts stress on a defense. And when you know a guy can see the field, check in and out of plays, get in and out of the huddle, like those are little things that I think get taken for granted at times that really make a massive difference in how an offense operates and the success of a team. I think he’s done that at such a high level for such a long time.”

Goff is another offensive coordinator

The former Arizona Cardinals offensive coach expressed Goff can be another coach out on the field and he will work to do everything to make him comfortable and build the offense around his skill set.

“To me, a good quarterback play call relationship. He’s another coordinator on staff. He’s another coach on staff. Because of how much time is required to play that position at a high level, and how involved, we don’t do anything without the quarterback touching the ball," said Petzing. "So, everything we do has to be based around his skill set, making him comfortable, allowing him to see the game the way that he thinks he sees it best.”

