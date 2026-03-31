Detroit Lions Made Unfortunate Decision About Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions were on the receiving end of a significant amount of criticism for asking Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson to return a portion of his signing bonus.

As a result, the team was scrutinized and Principal Owner Sheila Hamp was booed mercilessly at Ford Field during a ceremony to honor Johnson.

Team president Rod Wood, speaking to a local beat writer at the annual league meeting, revealed the organization did the same thing again with Frank Ragnow.

After making the decision to retire last year, the Lions forced Ragnow to return a portion of his signing bonus.

“Our precedent goes all the way back to Barry Sanders. And if Barry Sanders paid back money," said Wood, via the Detroit Free Press. "And I think the reality is, they’re not paying back their money, they’re returning our money. Cause they were paid in advance for services that they hadn’t completed."

It is not expected the team asked for the full $3 million back they could have been entitled to, but a portion was returned.

The team believes the money is rightfully theirs, given the player did not meet the full requirements of the contract signed.

Other teams have not forced players to return portions of their signing bonus.

Both Johnson and Barry Sanders had rifts with the team, but were able to reconcile any differences.

In the past couple of years, both have made public appearances representing the organization, even after a prolonged rift.

As Wood explained, “I think every contract’s slightly different, and I won’t get into the negotiations because what we did with any one player wasn’t exactly the same and it did have something to do with how long ago it was and what percentage of the contract was a signing bonus vs. P5 base salary.

"But once you don’t do it with somebody, even a small amount, it makes it difficult to get the bigger amount. And it’s really, it’s the Lions’ money, it’s not the player’s money.”

Ragnow attempted to make a comeback last season, but ended up not being able to play, after a physical revealed Grade 3 hamstring strain.

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