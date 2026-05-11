Date of Detroit Lions International Game in Germany Revealed

The date of the Detroit Lions International Series contest in Germany has been announced.

This season, the team will head overseas to play at Allianz Stadium, the home stadium of FC Bayern Munich, on November 15, 2026. Kickoff will be set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Detroit and a few other NFL teams have marketing rights in Germany.

But that does not mean the team will just plan an extended stay overseas. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated at the annual owners meetings last month the plan is to prepare the team the best way possible to be able to execute and win a football game.

“I know this, you’re going to do whatever you think you can do and whatever you’re not willing to give into," said Campbell. "The team that’s got the most energy, the most juice, doesn’t use excuses, is probably going to have a good chance to win this game.”

In typical fashion, the sixth-year head coach joked with reporters the organization may just rent out a while cruise ship to take everyone overseason.

“I’ve been trying to pitch the idea, let’s just buy out a cruise ship. Right after that last game, jump on the cruise ship, and we’ll just adapt as we go over, man,” Campbell expressed jokingly. “We go up, we walk through practice on the deck, we’ve got the hot tubs, pools, recovery rooms, we can game plan on the way.”

Funny story on podcast! CANNOT independently confirm just yet! BUT signs pointing to Detroit Lions playing in Germany on Sunday November 15th

---I spoke to Germans on phone LOL. They were NOT as friendly as @tvchips

“This reporting shit is hard” pic.twitter.com/1I2EN0dNRm — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 9, 2026

The former NFL tight end indicated he was having difficulty selling his idea to the rest of the coaching staff. Those he shared the idea with let him know about the less than ideal logistics of taking a cruise ship from the United States all the way over to Europe.

“I don’t feel like anybody is taking it, though,” Campbell quipped. “I had a coach inform me, ‘It’s so many nautical miles, it’s going to take eight days to get there.’ I’m like, ‘Just keep your mouth shut.’ I don’t think that’s going to happen, but I’m bouncing it around.”

The last time Detroit played overseas was back in 2015, when they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 45-10, in a game played in London.

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