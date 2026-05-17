Lions Ticket Inflation: How Expensive Are Tickets and Did Prices Increase?

The Detroit Lions will play eight games at Ford Field in the 2026 NFL season.

With the NFL moving to a 17-game schedule beginning in the 2021 season, and AFC and NFC teams have rotated the extra home game on a yearly basis. Though the NFC has nine home games this year, the Lions are giving up one of those for an international game.

That game will be against the New England Patriots, which is viewed as one of the marquee games on their schedule this season. While that is an unfortunate development for fans who were hoping to see the reigning AFC Champions play at Ford Field, there will still be eight other opportunities to see the team in action during the regular season.

Detroit has the opportunity to bounce back from what was a down year in 2025, as they were unable to three-peat as division champions and instead finished in last at 9-8. Despite that, there is plenty of optimism that the team has what it takes to rebound with all the talent they still have on roster.

Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have stars such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Aidan Hutchinson that make them one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the NFL.

Detroit will play in primetime games four times this year, though only one of them will come at home in the form of their Week 16 game against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. They remain one of the NFL's main attractions for standalone window

In November, the Detroit Free Press reported that the team didn't plan to increase season ticket prices heading into the 2026 season. They had previously hiked the prices on average of 30 percent in 2024, but reportedly elected to keep prices flat for the 2026 campaign.

According to Vivid Seats, the Lions have an average ticket cost of $372.18 for the 2026 season. The ticket resale site has the highest-priced home game set at Thanksgiving, with the Lions' game against the Bears set with a get-in price at $317.

Detroit will also be a pricey ticket on the road, as their road game at Buffalo has already surpassed $600 in terms of minimum ticket price. There is a lot of anticipation for that Week 2 matchup, as it will be a Thursday Night Football game in primetime and also mark the first regular season game in the history of Buffalo's New Highmark Stadium.

The Lions will have their share of marquee games this year, even with their home slate considered to be on the lighter side of the league as a whole.

Their three divisional home games are sure to draw fervent crowds, and that primetime matchup against the Giants late in the year will also be an exciting one as it will be their final home game of the year.