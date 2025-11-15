Detroit Lions Place TE on IR, Release DL, Elevate Two
The Detroit Lions announced multiple roster moves, including a key member of the offense going on injured reserve, on Saturday.
Tight end Sam LaPorta was placed on injured reserve, meaning he will be out until the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams at the earliest. Additionally, the team released defensive lineman Pat O'Connor with an injury settlement and signed offensive lineman Michael Niese to the active roster.
For Sunday's game, the Lions also elevated two wide receivers, Tom Kennedy and Jackson Meeks, from the practice squad.
LaPorta was ruled out for the Lions' game against the Eagles on Friday, along with three others. He had not missed a game prior to this week, and has logged 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns through the team's first nine games.
With the Iowa product sidelined, the Lions will lean on Brock Wright to play a bigger role. Head coach Dan Campbell gave Wright a big vote of confidence earlier this week in anticipation of LaPorta's absence.
"High. Sky high," Campbell said of his confidence in Wright. "Brock’s a guy we don’t talk a lot about but he’s the jack of all trades. He does everything for us - pass protect, run block, he can run some routes, he plays special teams. He’s one of the most dependable players we have on this team. And at the end of the day, what you really need in the tight end position is versatility and smarts and he’s got both of those - and he’s tough. So, he checks a lot of boxes of a well-rounded tight end and so that is always going to make me feel a lot better, offensively feel a lot better.”
Kennedy and Meeks being elevated could be a sour indication for wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who was downgraded to questionable with an oblique injury earlier Saturday.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was among four players who were not activated from reserve lists on Sunday, and as a result his debut will have to wait beyond this week's game against the Eagles.
In the final year of his rookie deal, Rodriguez has been sidelined for the entire season after suffering a torn ACL last year against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Though he won't return this week, he could next week as his 21-day return to practice clock is set to expire on Tuesday.
“Just being myself, doing whatever they need me to do," Rodriguez said. "Going out there, and making the most of every opportunity I get. It’s one of those things where I’m playing my style of football, and going from there.”
Rodriguez is very familiar with Lions first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, as the coach was promoted this past offseason after previously working with Rodriguez and his fellow linebackers closely as their position coach.
Sheppard's intensity has surprised some who were unfamiliar with him, but Rodriguez has known the passion his coach works with.
“Used to it at this point, all of our linebackers are used to Shep," Rodriguez said. "It’s nothing new to us. He’s the right guy for the job and he’s doing a heck of a job. He keeps a lot of accountability on each player. As linebackers, we knew that coming in so happy to see him thrive in that position.”