Four More Lions Downgraded to Out, WR Added to Injury Report
The Detroit Lions have four players on reserve lists who remain inactive for their Week 11 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Saturday, the Lions announced that D.J. Reed, Marcus Davenport, Malcom Rodriguez and Miles Frazier will remain on their respective reserve lists and be inactive for Sunday's game. Additionally, the team added rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa to the injury report as questionable with an oblique injury.
Detroit had previously ruled four players out for Sunday's game already. That group includes Terrion Arnold, tight end Sam LaPorta, safety Kerby Joseph and defensive end Josh Paschal. Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor was also placed on injured reserve on Friday.
Sunday's game between the Lions and Eagles figures to be one of the best games on this week's slate, which has energized the team. With a win, Detroit has the ability to be near the top of the NFC playoff standings with what would be a very valuable head-to-head triumph over the Eagles.
“It’s a good matchup, it’s a good team," Rodriguez told Lions OnSI. "A Super Bowl team last year, so it’s good competition. It’s one of those things where we’re going through a stretch where it’s good competition week in and week out. It’s one of those things where we’re gonna have to play our brand of football.”
As a competitor, Reed noted that he would be ready to go whenever called upon. However, the Lions are electing to keep him sidelined for at least one more game. He has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
"I’m a gamer so I’m ready, but that’s not my call," Reed explained. "Obviously, they’re going to be smart about it but if you ask me, I’m ready to play. So that’s just my mindset."
Reed suffered his injury covering a pass against the Browns in the second half of the game, and while he was initially devastated because of the potential length of his absence, he has found new energy since returning to the practice field earlier this week.
"I went from thinking like, 'Dang, my season’s over with,' very unfortunate, especially cause I felt like I was getting into the groove of things here," Reed said. "And now I’m going to be back, so my mindset, is just, I’m really hungry and I’m ready to help this team make that push."