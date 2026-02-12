Why Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Hired Drew Petzing

The Detroit Lions sent out an introductory video to season-ticket members about new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The former Arizona Cardinals coordinator explained early in the video a little about what his interests are.

"Fired up to be here and can't wait to get to work. When I am not coaching, outside of spending time with my family, I love to spend time with my wife and two kids," said Petzing. "I love good food, I love to snowboard. I like to golf when the weather permits that. But I'm pretty active. Like to get outside. I like to work out. I like to do things, you know, in and around the community."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed that when he would study film of opponents, the crossover tape with the Cardinals often caught his attention.

"I think he's going to fit in, really like a glove," said Campbell. "To be a really good coordinator, I think you have to know all of it. You have to know the run game, you have to know protections. And certainly the pass game. Drew, he checks every one of those boxes man. It was about somebody being detailed. Have knowledge of it man.

"Enthusiastic, good communicator, all of those things," Campbell commented further. "So, before I even brought Drew in, every time we had crossover tape, I loved watching his offense. I just thought he was pretty creative. I thought the run game had a lot of versatility. The play-pass, they found ways to move the football. The guy is very calm. He's very confident, and he just he fits us. He fits us."

Former Lions running back Ameer Abdullah expressed last week at the Super Bowl the Lions were getting a "surgical" coach who really got the most out of quarterback Kirk Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings.

“You’re getting a guy who is really surgical about making sure guys are on their cues with timing," Abdullah said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I remember Kirk Cousins during those years had some of his best and most productive years playing the position of quarterback, and I think Drew was definitely a conduit of that.

”It’s about timing with Drew. Drew understands it about spots. It’s not about where you are at a given time. I think you’ll see a lot of that in the offense where guys will be thrown in an anticipatory space, thrown open a lot more.”

