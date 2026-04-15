Detroit Lions Target OT, OLB in Latest Mel Kiper 2026 NFL Mock Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner, several analysts have released their latest mock drafts.

The Detroit Lions have mostly been linked to an offensive lineman at pick No. 17, and the projection from ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper does not veer away from what many across the league expect from general manager Brad Holmes.

In Kiper's latest two-round mock draft, the Lions target an offensive tackle at No. 17 and an outside linebacker with the 50th overall selection.

Detroit targets Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling with their first selection.

As Kiper explains, "Freeling has a huge 6-foot-7, 315-pound frame and long 34¾-inch arms, and he can erase pass rushers with his quickness and handwork. His 18 starts of experience might worry some teams, but I'd bet Detroit would be happy to land Freeling in this range. He has a ton of potential, and the Lions were 31st in pass block win rate last season (55.5%). Because Freeling played left tackle at Georgia, Penei Sewell could stick on the right side, too. Freeling would replace Taylor Decker at LT, with new signee Larry Borom also getting plenty of reps. It'd be a key move in getting this team back to the postseason."

Holmes has expressed publicly on multiple occasions the team sees Borom as a starting caliber right tackle. Making the decision to keep Sewell at right tackle would be a risky one, given how valuable Jared Goff is to the organization and to the offense.

Having a rookie inserted right away could bring some growing pains, but many are high on Freeling's upside at the next level.

With the 50th overall pick, Detroit lands outside linebacker Derrick Moore.

"Detroit is still taking swings on edge rushers opposite Aidan Hutchinson," writes Kiper. "After going offensive line in the first round, this is good spot to take another cut. Moore had 10 sacks last season. And like Hutchinson, he comes from down the road in Ann Arbor."

In four seasons at Ann Arbor, Moore played in 53 games and secured 21 sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumbles recovered and eight passes deflected.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.