Detroit Lions Week 12 Inactives List
The Detroit Lions officially released their Week 12 inactives list, ahead of their home contest against the New York Giants at Ford Field.
On Friday, the team officially ruled out cornerback Terrion Arnold, safety Kerby Joseph, defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal and offensive lineman Miles Frazier.
Other ruled inactive include Quinton Jefferson, Mekhi Wingo, Nick Whiteside and Craig Reynolds.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard indicated that over the course of the next several weeks, he is hoping to see the defense force more turnovers.
Earlier in the season, Detroit Lions had success and recorded victories in several games in which they forces more turnovers than their opponent.
"I mean, the guys are attacking it. But that’s something – we do a takeaway tape every Saturday with the unit, and you see at the beginning of the year, it’s 50 clips on there, 60 clips on there," said Sheppard. "And then you start to get to this point of the season, you’re around the 30s and 40s, and this is totality throughout the League.
"So, I think it’s just more awareness from the offensive standpoint on ball security. I think it’s high-kin, I think guys learn from their mistakes throughout the league," Sheppard addd. "But at the same time, that’s not making an excuse. We have to find ways to generate those. Not guys going outside of the scheme, but within the scheme, within the framework, finding ways to kind of – more attempts on the ball, ball in there, got to be ours mentality.”
One of the strenghts of the defense this season has been their ability to respond and execute in sudden change situations.
"The never-blink mentality, the run to the fire and put the fire out mentality, those guys never wavered at any point in that game, no matter what situation lies ahead. Was it third-and-1, fourth-and-1, were we on the plus side of the field, minus side. Those guys didn’t care," said Sheppard. "They went out and they stood tall to those tasks.
"I definitely want to commend those guys. So, if anything, I told them man, I’m trying to be honest with them. And I’m like, ‘I was trying to find something and then I found it.’ It was the takeaway category," Sheppard commented further. "That’s something, the way that game was structured on that night, our offense needed one more possession. And that kind of was the nature of that game. So, that was the one thing, if I could kind of look to anything that we could have improved upon, it would have been stealing a possession for our offense.”
