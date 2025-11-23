Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat New York Giants?
The Detroit Lions return home Sunday to face the N.Y. Giants. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (EST) at Ford Field.
Detroit, now sitting in third place in the NFC North (6-4) and on the outside looking in for the playoffs, is coming off an ugly 16-9 defeat at the hands of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Giants, which have lost five straight and sit dead last in the NFC East (2-9), are coming off a 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 12 affair with New York.
The Lions will once again have their nearly three-year streak without back-to-back losses tested on Sunday. This time, the New York Giants are coming to Ford Field looking to play spoiler to Detroit's playoff hopes.
Detroit is outside of the playoff picture after 12 weeks of action, and as a result, this impending three-game homestand is pivotal. The team cannot afford to look ahead to Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Packers, and Dan Campbell has made a habit of handling business in games after a loss. While the Lions have flaws, their DNA indicates that they'll be plenty motivated in what could be viewed as a trap game.
While the Giants do have some firepower offensively and a defense with plenty of talent in the front seven, the Lions have more at their disposal.
Jared Goff bounces back in a big way, and the tandem of Gibbs and Montgomery each punch in a rushing touchdown as the Lions remind many what they're capable of in a big win.
Lions 38, Giants 13
Detroit will look to get right on Sunday against the hapless New York Giants.
The Lions’ offense looked lost a week ago against the Philadelphia Eagles, in its first game without Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta. LaPorta, a security blanket of quarterback Jared Goff, was placed on injured reserve prior to the team's Week 11 contest in Philadelphia.
It'll be interesting to see if the Lions are better equipped to handle life without LaPorta in their Week 12 matchup with the Giants.
I believe that Detroit will be, going up against a Giants defense that has allowed the fourth-most points per game this season (27.3).
I also believe that the Lions will bounce back from their dismal showing on the ground last week against the Eagles. New York has permitted the third-most rushing yards (1,649) and third-most rushing touchdowns (15) through 11 weeks.
This, in large part, will help Detroit avoid dropping two consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2022 season.
Lions 31, Giants 17
The Lions are expected to rebound after a tough loss to the Eagles against a 2-9 Giants team that fired their head coach earlier in the year.
Detroit lost a major offensive skill player when tight end Sam LaPorta underwent a back procedure, effectively ending his 2025 season.
After only scoring nine points last week, Dan Campbell and the offense are seeking to rush the football more effectively and to continue their efforts extending drives.
The Giants still feature Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, so the offensive line must get back on track to allow Jared Goff the proper amount of time to survey the defense and find his open targets.
This contest is not expected to be competitive for all that long, as Detroit is significantly more talented than the Giants.
Lions 31, Giants 13
On Sunday, the Lions play host to the New York Giants. The Giants have been one of the scrappier teams recently, but have fallen to 2-9.
Meanwhile, Detroit enters at 6-4 after a loss to the Eagles. This screams that it will be a “get right” game, but it could also be a trap game.
That said, New York’s young nucleus is missing Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers, and the Giants are starting Jameis Winston under center. Additionally, the Giants have already moved on from head coach Brian Daboll.
With how many players the Giants are down, the depleted Lions core should be able to outlast the Giants.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams all get a touchdown on Sunday. Jamo hits 100 yards, while St. Brown records seven catches in the Lions victory.
Lions 31, Giants 20