Detroit Lions Still 'Really Like' Team Training Staff

A significant reason the Detroit Lions did not meet their expectations in 2025 was the rash of injuries that continued to negatively impact the team.

For the second consecutive season, Dan Campbell's squad was among the most injured team's in the league.

In 2025, the team was ranked second in terms of total games missed due to injury.

Key players on defense missed significant time away from the field, including Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw, Dan Jackson, D.J. Reed, Marcus Davenport and Kerby Joseph.

Supporters have grown quite concerned the training staff is not doing all they can to prevent these injuries, or that the practice schedule is also somehow contributing to the roster constantly breaking down.

Speaking to reporters at his season-ending media session, Detroit's fifth-year head coach remained supportive and praised the team's training staff.

"I think when you start talking about some of these, it’s like, ‘Look at the soft tissue.’ That’s where I always start because if you’ve got a major soft tissue issue then it’s more than just the player, in my opinion. There are other factors. We’ve been great," said Campbell. "I mean we do a great job of preparing our players. When you start talking about it’s an Achilles, unfortunately those are freak things.

"It’s for whatever reason, we’ve just kind of been hit," Campbell explained further. "And listen, as far as practice, I’ve done everything. I’ve done from walkthroughs to we go, to doing a little bit of both. And so, at the end of the day I know this, you’ve got to get your team prepared to play. And so, that’s what I’m always going to hang my hat on. I like our training staff. I think they do a hell of a job, I really do. It’s just it was a tough year in some areas.”

Last season, the defense was also hit with injuries, but were much better able to overcome them, finishing the 2024 season with a 15-2 record.

This season, things took a turn for the worse and also greatly impacted the offense. Tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a herniated disc against the Commanders.

In his absence, Detroit's rushing attack was never really the same, coming no where close to producing as consistently as they were able to last season.

“Tight ends are a big part of what we do,” Campbell explained. “The run game, but the pass game as well. So when you lose your top two guys, it becomes a little harder for sure.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI